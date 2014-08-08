TWIS Short – Blair’s Sperm Update – 7/31/2014

Two awesome stories about sperm from This Week in Science, as reported by Blair Bazdarich (@blairsmenagerie): Sphincter invading killer nematode sperm AND cooperatively clumping sperm of deer mice. Seriously. Watch the report:
Fear of killer sperm is all in your head!
Get a free audiobook at Audible.com!
If You love TWIS, please consider making a donation below. Don’t forget to tell a friend about TWIS, and to check out our Patreon page!
the killer sperm are in her brain
I dont know your stories. the killer sperm are in her brain is what?
Blair!! This makes my entire day! You rock!
Your comment made my day!! So glad you enjoyed it – thanks for the kind words!!
http://rationallyspeaking.blogspot.com/
http://scientiasalon.org/
I believe these blogs contain information disseminated by like-minded thinkers. I’m always excited to see public intellectuals, though I admit their popularity among the intellectually unmotivated can cause more irritations than it solves problems.