TWIS Short – Blair’s Sperm Update – 7/31/2014

By
Kirsten Sanford
Two awesome stories about sperm from This Week in Science, as reported by Blair Bazdarich (@blairsmenagerie): Sphincter invading killer nematode sperm AND cooperatively clumping sperm of deer mice. Seriously. Watch the report:

Fear of killer sperm is all in your head!

