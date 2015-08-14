12 August, 2015 – Episode 527 – This Week in Science

Dying Light, Neutrinos Caught Oscillating, Octopus Genes!, T.Gondii Check, Lettuce In Spaaaace…, Tapeworm Memory, Venomous Frog, Zebra Stripes, Bionic Eye Limits, Wind Power!, Reviving Ancient Viruses, Standard Model Upheld, Brown Fat Burn, And More…

Dying Light

An analysis of light energy from over 200,000 galaxies by the GAMA project has determined that galaxies are giving off less energy now than they did 2 billion years ago. This finding suggests that the universe is on its way to a cold, lightless end.

Neutrinos Caught Oscillating

The NOvA experiment at FermiLab has detected the oscillation of neutrinos, which suggests that the experiment may succeed in measuring the mass of neutrinos where others have not.

Octopus Genes!

The octopus genome has been sequenced, and octopuses have lots of different and expanded genes that researchers think are related to camophlage and intelligence.

Lettuce in Spaaaace…

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station enjoyed a meal of fresh lettuce leaves that were actually grown in space.

T.Gondii gets the check

The Achilles heel of T. gondii may have been discovered. Scientists now have a molecular target that could result in the development of drugs to treat infection by the parasite.

World’s first venomous frog discovered, and we should be terrified…

Scientists discovered the first venomous (not poisonous) frog, amidst agonizing pain, in Brazil

Tapeworms may help with memory loss

Tapeworms may prepare your body for other threats, essentially safeguarding your precious memories (or at least, it did with rats).

Stripes may not be as dazzling as we thought

A study using videogames found that stripes were not effective in confusing the player amongst targets without them.

Bionic Eye Limits

An analysis of possible vision scenarios for people getting bionic eye implants suggests that vision will not be anywhere near normal, and that much work needs to be done to achieve even normal vision.

Wind Power to the people…

Wind power is up and the cost is down in the US.

Bird migration mystery

Radio tracking of birds has discovered that they fly a more complicated path through the night sky than had been thought. Understanding how birds move through the sky can help us plan more bird-safe constructions and activities.

Reviving Ancient Viruses

It’s not sci-fi, it’s science. Researchers computationally derived an ancient adenovirus ancestor that could be used to infect body cells for therapeutic retroviral reprogramming.

Woodpecker lookalikes not relatives

Biologists discover certain woodpecker species that appear very similar to others are actually very distant relatives, simply mimicking their cousins so as to avoid being bullied.

Research finds new way to study species

Just ask the locals… When a species lacks the mass appeal of a tiger or a panda, the IUCN may be able to assess their population by careful surveying of the local population.

Standard Model Upheld… Again

A comparison of antiprotons and protons finds that they have the same mass just as predicted by the standard model.

Brown Fat Burn

White fat cells from burn victims are more likely to convert into fat burning brown fat cells, which makes us wonder why trauma is necessary.

