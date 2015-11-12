11 November, 2015 – Episode 540 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Pluvian Ice Volcanoes?,Far-out Planetoid, Martian Offgassing, Magic Thinking, Self-Cleaning Animals, Sexy Sons, Hunger Memories, Dispersing The Microbes, What Is Beauty?, Sea Salt Sampling, Micro-Fluids For Brains, Trident Launch, No Alien Signals, Crow Cooler, And Much More…

Pluvian Ice Volcanoes?

They aren’t confirmed yet, but images suggest that the surface of Pluto is marked by giant ice volcanoes.

Far-out Planetoid

Astronomers reported finding that most distant object in our solar system, named V774104. More observation is needed to determine its orbit, which will inform the scientists about not only its origins, but the formation of our system.

Martian Offgassing

Solar winds wick away the Martian atmosphere, according to a new analysis of MAVEN data.

Magical thinking

A new look at magical thinking in people determines that there are two processes at work in our psyche when we decide to believe the irrational: detection and correction. So, you might realize that your belief is superstition, but you might not do anything to change it.

How to clean a fruit fly

Animal surface area and how they stay so clean.

Which came first? The sexy son or the monotone mother?

Sexual selection is most likely not the whole story when it comes to colorful plumage in perching birds. Did the drab become beautiful, or the other way around?

From hardship comes obesity – at least for birds

Birds that had a hard time getting enough as chicks were more likely to binge on food when available. Could this be true for our impoverished citizens who can often exhibit poor food choices?

Dispersants meant to stimulate microbial crude oil degradation… fail

The data suggests that dispersants significantly decrease the native microbial populations.

What Is Beauty?

Researchers attempt to quantify astethic beauty in an effort to determine health of coral ecosystems.

Sea Salt Sampling

Sea salts available for sale in China are contaminated with microplastics.

Micro Fluids

Using a spiraling micro-fluidic cell sorting system, researchers were able to isolate neural stem cells for the first time. This will allow research on this type of cell without reliance on an embryonic source for the cells.

Trident Launch

Rather than a UFO, a trident missile launch threw people into a tizzy.

No Alien Signals

After listening to distant star, SETI found no evidence of alien activity that would suggest a megastructure built by an advanced civilization.

Crows gather ’round the water cooler

Or, rotting log, as the case may be…

