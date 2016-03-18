16 March, 2016 – Episode 558 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

High Energy Particles, Protein Puzzles, Illinois Sea Monster, Presidential Speech, Interview w/ Liz Warren re: Humans In Space, Pandas Do It Wrong, Frog Directions, Stork Junkies, Microbial Resistance, Plant Eating Spiders, Alpha Go Wins!, And Much More!

Take our audience survey!!!

Disclaimer, disclaimer, disclaimer!

Following hour of programming has not been tested on humans

By listening, you are agreeing to participate in an experiment on intellectual stimulus…

While all the content has been tested scientifically…

A friend of the show who’s wife is a lawyer has convinced us that by disclaiming at the intro

And alerting you to the general potential for increased intellectual stimuli to be habit forming…

No liability can befall us…

Of course, we already secretly know this to be true which is why we are here again on

This week in science…

Coming up next.

High Energy Particles

An experiment analyzing cherenkov radiation in out atmosphere has discovered the source of incredibly high energy cosmic radiation in our galaxy – SgrA, the massive black hole that lies at its center.

Protein Puzzles

Researchers are puzzling through the biochemistry of proteins, and a new study uses a new mathematical tool paired with traditional biochemistry experiments to pin-point important amino acid sequnces influencing the structure and function of the dopamine 2 receptor.

Speaking Like a President?

Presidential speak is geared for junior high level comprehension

The Tully Monster Existed!

Sea Monster stalking Illinois for the past 60 years has been identified

Interview with Liz Warren from NASA, who works on science on the ISS.

Support us on Patreon!

Another way Pandas are doing it wrong

Females won’t stay in one place, and therefore make it even harder for males to find them and perpetuate the species…

Frogs with an interesting sense of direction

Females remember just where their eggs were, but males play the odds, assuming all the eggs in their territory are theirs!

Adaptable Or Not?

A tale of different creatures is playing out before our eyes. In one study, we find that storks, known for long migration routes, are choosing to stay home for the winter as a result of the combination of climate change and human created landfills. The birds have adapted to a situation we created, but will they continue to adapt as we change it further.

A second study finds that microbes in soil are not as adaptable as we have surmised, and were unable to change their respiration rates in response to a change in climate over a 17 year period. This raises questions for agriculture and ecosystems as climate around the world undergoes change.

Control Factors

A landmark study investigating genetic versus epigenetic factors in obesity and inheritance found that epigenetics are highly influential in offspring responses to diet.

Spiders eat plants!

Does that make them less scary?? No?? Bummer

Would you play a video game with an Orangutan?

Interactive video games could help enrich primates’ lives, and potentially give us a new avenue for communication!

Alpha Go Recap

Holy SkyNet, Batman!

If You love TWIS, please consider making a donation below.

Don’t forget to tell a friend about TWIS, and to check out our Patreon page!