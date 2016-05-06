04 May, 2016 – Episode 565 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

How Ketamine Lifts, Weight Loss Gains, Dinos And Dung Beetles, Traumatic Insemination, Interview w/ Dr. Amro Hamdoun from UCSD, Rok Runestone Re-Read, Rhino Seed Vault?, 1 Trillion Friends?, Robo-Clicker For Dogs, How To Boil Water On Mars, And Much More…

How Ketamine Lifts

NIH funded scientists have found that Ketamine itself is not responsible for the depression-lifting effects of the drug, but rather a metabolite, which raises the possibility of creating a treatment for depression that doesn’t have the dissociative and tranquilizing effects of the original.

Weight Loss Gains

A study of contestants on The Biggest Loser found that after losing substantial weight on the show, the majority of individuals gained a lot of the weight back despite efforts to keep it off. Turns out that their bodies are working against them with metabolic rates that have slowed by about 500 calories a day compared to other people of their size.

Flowers, Dinos, and Dung beetles

Quite the evolutionary web woven from poo.

It’s Blair’s favorite reproductive strategy, back with a twist!

Traumatic insemination: this time it’s even more horrifying…

Twisted-winged parasites traumatically inseminate females… wait for it… while they reside inside another animal!!! Ewwwww!!!

Interview with Dr. Amro Hamdoun from UCSD about the latest research from his lab.

A recent paper published in Science Advances by the Hamdoun lab found that persistent organic pollutants in the ocean accumulate in the tissues of tuna, and inhibit the cellular defenses of cells in humans and mice by binding with transport proteins essential for blocking chemicals from entering the body through the gut and other tissues.

Rok Runestone Re-read

Are ancient runes nothing more than a really old graffiti tag?

A seed vault, indeed!

A stunted family tree doesn’t necessarily have to be lights out for the species…

1 Trillion Friends?

A new analysis of the bacterial populization of the Earth estimates that there are between 100 billion and 1 trillion species on the planet… with fewer than 0.001 percent discovered.

Are we training our dogs wrong?

Or, in a rare twist, are we better at it than robots??? A computer pack on a harness on a dog was more consistent at rewarding desired behavior, but overall a little less accurate. Knowing what we do, is this the golgen ticket for animal training??

How To Boil Water On Mars

With an experiment on Earth, researchers have recreated the conditions on Mars, and shown that sub-surface boiling of briny water could produce streaks similar to those seen on the surface of Mars.

