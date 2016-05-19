18 May, 2016 – Episode 567 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Massive Mastodon Hunts, Origami Belly Bots, Biodiversity Is Everything, Bad Panda Poop, The Cuckoo Mafia, Progress For Math, Simultaneous Hermaphrodites Take Turns, Bad Antibacterial Guts, Satisfied Lady Gorillas, Good For Overpasses!, And Much More…

Native Nation hunted Mastodons

… for days.

Take two robots, call me in the morning…

A new origami robot hides in a pill, and unfolds to do work in your stomach!

Biodiversity is more than just a pretty landscape

It hold deep, powerful protections from environmental stressors, such as climate change.

The cuckoo mafia is real… And they’re coming for your chicks.

Brood parasites will punish parents who kick out their eggs severely. But, is it really the mind-game it appears to be?

Panda poop

Gives further evidence that they are bad at panda-ing.

Progressive Girls do it better…

Girls and boys perform more equally at math in progressive countries.

Chalk bass decide who’s the man and the woman in the relationship

As simultaneous hermaphrodites, these fish must make a decision of who will lay the eggs and who will fertilize them. They do it how any healthy couple would make a decision such as this, they take turns.

Anti bac bad for guts

And, for brains.

Homosexual activity observed in wild female Gorillas for the first time

And scientists couldn’t find any reason for it besides satisfaction!

Overpasses save lives

For wild species, at an alarming rate!

