01 June, 2016 – Episode 569 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Don’t Fear Your Phone

Another cell phone radiation study has been released that purports to show a link between radiation and brain and heart tumors in male rats. However, nobody’s talking about the many problems in the study.

Virus Battles Cancer

If you are suffering from a brain tumor, a new method involving a virus and cancer-fighting chemicals has passed Phase I clinical trials with the greatest of ease extending survival rates for those with tumors.

Global spin marketing

Words matter, but so does context.

Which came first, the cheater or the couch potato??

Male sparrows put less effort into raising their chicks when the female is likely to step out on him. They made their judgements based on the character of the female, not the paternity of the chicks, so the phrase “once a cheater” really means something in the sparrow world…

Hey baby, are you right or left-handed?

Amphipod ladies prefer a right-clawed gentleman, and despite it getting in the way, the bigger the claw the better. But why are there still lefties, then?

Interview with theoretical physicist, Sean Carroll, about his new book, The Big Picture.

Life From Comets

The amino acid glycine and mineral phosphorus have been found on comet 67P by the Rosetta mission.

Of Peppered Moths And Butterfly Wings

Two studies out this week single out mutations in a gene called cortex as the source of variation in wing color variation in both the storied peppered moths and the wings of butterflies.

Dancing Hairs Tell Bees Where it’s At

…The nectar that is… The hairs on a bee can sense the electric signals coming from a flower. Is that like smelling a color? Or tasting a sound? Woah, man…

Cannabis and health

A New Zealand study delved into the health effects of smoking weed.

