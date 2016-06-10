08 June, 2016 – Episode 570 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Bioluminescent Fishes, CRISPR on RNA, Deglaciating Bison, Pre-Columbian Trade, Fish Face, Fiber-Optic Eyes, Microplastic Bothers, Interview w/ Dr. Elizabeth Sibert on World Oceans, Slime Mold Problem-Solvers, Jumping Eels, Provisional Names!, New Chemical Rules!, Inbred Neander News, Not Lost City, And Much More…

Bioluminescent Fishes

A recent study suggests that we are vastly underestimating the number of times that bioluminescence has evolved in organisms around the world. In its review of fish species, the study found that bioluminescence evolved separately at least 27 times.

CRISPR on RNA

In a new CRISPR development, researchers have confirmed a form of CRISPR/Cas9 that cleaves single-stranded RNA, potentially opening up a novel direction for therapeutic innovations.

Deglaciating Bison

Finding once frozen fossils of the bison that people in the ancient Americas used to hunt is telling us more about those people.

Pre-Columbian Trade

Turns out people in the Americas were trading with people across the sea well before Colubus ever showed up.

Fish know your face

If fish can differentiate human faces, then it may be a skill we have overlooked in many, many types of animals.

Fiber-optic eyes?

Squid use what looks like a evolutionary mistake to create a pseudo-invisibility cloak!

Microplastics are bothering fish more than just in their tummies

As larvae, plastics inhibit development, too. Just another reason to reduce plastic entering our waterways!

Interview with Dr. Elizabeth Sibert. Having recently completed her PhD in the Norris lab at Scripps Institute of Oceanography, Elizabeth Sibert is both a paleontologist and an oceanographer. She studies tiny fossils called ichthyoliths, and is here to discuss the oceans with us.

Slime Molds solve problems!

A life form without a brain, or even neurons, can make strategic, logical decisions. Dude…

Jumping Eels

The electric eel jumps out of the water to shock its prey or intruders. Shocking!

Provisional Names!

Names have been proposed for the heavy elements recently added to the periodic table: nihonium, moscovium, tennessine, and oganesson.

New Chemical Rules!

The US Senate has finally ratified a reform bill that changes the decades old and out-of-date Toxic Substances Control Act, aiming to bring more science into the regulation of new chemicals.

Inbred Neander News

Inbreeding among the neandertals has left humans with genetic troubles.

Lost city under the sea lost no more!

They thought it was Atlantis. But, they were wrong. It was just rocks.

