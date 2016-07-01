29 June, 2016 – Episode 573 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Mercury’s A Meteorite?, Mars Might Tridymite, Sneaky Black Holes, Hobbit Hole Fires, Kalimantan Deep Skull, Naked Dragons, Blue Tit Danger Songs, Snails On Acid, Chronically Your Gut, THC For Brains, Air Combat Robot Domination, Cockatoo Smarts, Sexy Mantis Snacks, Sexy Smelling Birds, Exercise To Remember, Text Brain?, And Much More…

Mercury’s A Meteorite?

Using chemical sleuthing and a hot pressure cooker, MIT geologists determined that the chemistry of Mercury’s oldest bits is similar to an extrememly rare form of meteorite.

Mars Might Tridymite

According to NASA, an unexpected molecule called tridymite showed up on Mars, leading researchers to muse that Mars might have had a more volcanic past than previously thought.

Sneaky Black Holes

There might be a lot more black holes in the universe than we thought based on a recent finding that a star isn’t actually a star at all, but rather a smallish black hole. Whoops!

Hobbit hole fires

Ancient humans used the Hobbit caves not long after the Hobbits vanished.

Kalimantan Deep Skull revisited

An old skull looked at a new way revises the story about Aboriginal ancestry.

What a naked dragon can tell us about our origins

Scales, feathers, and hair turn out to be practically the same, in that they all have a common genetic origin. And it was all discovered due to a mutant bearded dragon spied by a scientist in a pet shop!

Blue tits sing in the face of danger

Researchers have found a new use of bird song, and it isn’t for mating or marking territory. These birds sing when face-to-face with predators!

Ocean acidification = escargo eating starfish and algae plumes…

As the ocean acid level rise it makes survival harder for the snails.

Chronically Your Gut

Bacterial diversity and populations can help diagnose chronic fatigue syndrome. New experiments published in Microbiome found that people with CFS are more likely than controls to have dysbiosis of their gut bacteria.

Brains relax with THC

THC stimulates endocannabinoid receptors on nerve cells and reduces inflammation and markers of Alzheimer’s disease.

Air Combat Robot Domination

An AI called ALPHA has bested an expert human opponent at aerial combat for the first time.

Cockatoos weigh their options depending on what’s available

When faced with free food or food that requires some work, cockatoos are able to make choices based on which tools they have, what food is free, and what food is likely to take the extra work.

The seedy secret of mantis mating explained

Female praying mantises cannibalize their mates in order to provide for their babies. It has nothing to do with how they feel about that particular male…

Sexy Smelling Birds

It’s not the birds that smell so good, it’s their bacteria!

Exercise To Remember

Exercise four hours after learning something if you really want to remember it says new research!

Text Brain?

Researchers described a new kind of brain wave only seen while people are texting.

