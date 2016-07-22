20 July, 2016 – Episode 576 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Interview w/ Dr. Enrique Abreu re: ketamine therapy for depression, So Hot!, Brain Mapping Matters, Brilliant Ducks, Turtle Shells, Zero-Knowledge Time, Bonobo Mentors, City Punk Birds, And Much More…

a cat is a cat

and a fact is a fact

a cure is a cure

and a lie is a lie.

but how can you tell a cat, from a cure, and a lie from a fact?

truth can be a tricky thing, and many will tell you it is often relative.

but, the truth is most definitely,

completely the truth,

when it comes to science,

and it is our job,

each and every one of us,

to find it.

because when variables are isolated,

tested, and tried,

control groups are monitored,

and results are replicated,

truth can be defined.

we are here tonight to discuss new truths,

discovered through tried and true methods,

and unequivocally a part of

This Week in Science,

coming up next…

Interview with Dr. Enrique Abreu on the science of ketamine therapy for major depressive disorder.

So Hot!

The first 6 months of 2016 have broken all temperature records! Are we on track to win once La Nina has an influence on conditions?

Brain Mapping Matters

A new study looking at the human brain has mapped 180 areas in the brain’s cortex, confirming 83 that were previously know and elucidating 97 additional areas per hemisphere.

How did the turtle get his shell?

The answer to this ancient mystery now has a highly unexpected development: he may have gotten it to dig!

Teeny baby ducklings are inherent geniuses

Ducklings can make logical decisions and associations that I am not confident I could make… At any age…?

Zero-knowledge Warheads

A theoretical detection system for discerning active, deactivated, or fake nuclear warheads has been described in the PNAS. With any luck it will be implemented to allow nuclear inspectors to detmine the state of various nation’s nuclear stockpiles without giving up any nuclear warhead design secrets.

Female bonobo elders protect young ladies

The plot thickens on why female-led bonobo societies are so peaceful. It looks like males continue to try to stir things up, but the dominant females shut. it. down!

Did the city bird rough up the country bird and take his wallet?

Suburban birds are shown to be more aggresive than their country cousins. Is this an area where humans face similar influences?

