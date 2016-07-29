27 July, 2016 – Episode 577 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Red Hot Spot, Primordial Holes, Spinning Gas Cloud, Dingo Diet, Slothy Sloths, Interview with Bad Astronomer – Philip Plait, and Much More…

The future is not here yet…

Yes, we discovered the Higgs

Yes, can cut, splice, and program DNA and RNA…

Yes, there are self driving cars…

Yes, the most powerful computer you ever purchased fits in your pocket…

Yes, the first black president of the united states served two terms…

and Yes, he is likely to be replaced by the first female president…

But, this is just the present day…

The future has much more in store for us…

Not all of it positive…

But so much of it positive that we will propel ourselves into this future knowing that there are obstacles,

And knowing that we are alive in the generation that overcomes them…

The generation that solves hard problems,

And applies easy solutions to the problems that never should have stood as obstacles to begin with.

The future isn’t here yet…

But it’s about to be…

Here on This Week in Science

Coming Up Next…

Red Hot Spot

Astronomers taking Jupiter’s temperature found that the great red spot is the source of non-solar energy for heating Jupiter’s atmosphere.

Primordial Holes

Japanese researchers postulate that the observed LIGO black hole mergers have been not just black holes, but rather primordial black holes — old and massive holes that formed from the collapse of especially dense areas of space after the big bang.

Spinning Gas Cloud

NASA-funded research has found that the cloud of hot gas that surround the Milky Way Galaxy is spinning in the same direction as the galaxy and only slightly slower. The discovery gives us more clues about the formation of our galaxy, and how matter settles out of these hot gas clouds to form celestial bodies.

A dingo ate my dingo!

Cannibalism in dingoes may not be limited to those experiencing hard times, instead turning on each other as a food source just like any other. Does this fundamentally change how we look at cannibals?

Sloths are sloths for a reason…

…and won’t be rushed…. Leaves give so little to a sloth system that they move slowly and expend very little energy.

And, an Interview with the Bad Astronomer, Phil Plait. Phil Plait writes Slate’s Bad Astronomy blog and is an astronomer, public speaker, science evangelizer, and author of “Bad Astronomy” and “Death From the Skies!”.

We spoke to him about skepticism, moonwalks, the space program, Hubble telescope, and much more… like, his wonderful goats.

