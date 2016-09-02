31 August, 2016 – Episode 582 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Interview w/ Carl Zimmer, A Signal, Solar System Bodies, Monkey Guts, Blood-Thirsty Brains, Tasmanian Evolution, Whisker Feels, counting Cuttlefish, Oldest European, Oldest Tree, Toxo V. Cancer, And Much More…

Take our audience survey!!!

Disclaimer Disclaimer Disclaimer

The wonderful thing about being alive is that it’s happening now…

Yes yes yes, it’s great that great-great gramps and nana lived lovely lives,

but no matter how you look at it,

they are long since departed,

and even that which passed through the belly of a worm has long turned to dust…

But not you, oh no… you are alive now…

in the moment in which you can do…

And what wonderful life living things you can do!!!

It almost doesn’t matter what it is you are doing…

Being alive is an amazing thing all by itself…

Certainly we can rate quality of life…

good, better best day vs the occasional worst day ever…

But always remember to step outside your day to day, push pull, ups and downs and focus…

Even if just for a few fleeting moments…

On the wonder it is to be alive, here and in the now…

And while every moment may not be as incredible as the one that passed before…

Having another moment with which to do something…

is always the best place to be…

And what better way to spend the next moments of your incredible existence than with

This Week In Science,

Coming up next…

Interview with Carl Zimmer about his recent series on STAT

Carl Zimmer is a science writer of a multitude of books and articles with a history of digging into interesting subjects like parasites, evolution, and most recently his own genes. Working with STAT news, he has released a multimedia series about his investigations into the human genome. The star of this series is his genome as it is poked, prodded, digitized, and anazlyzed to tell Carl who he really is and why.

Support us on Patreon!

What Is It?

Short answer? We don’t know. Don’t go jumping to conclusions.

More Bodies!

Looking for Planet X has added to the number of known objects in the outer solar system!

Creating monkeys with human guts!!

Well, at least testing how fiber affect the monkey gut microbiome.

Blood thirsty brains!

As more powerful human brains have evolved, so has the need for a larger blood supply.

Tasmanian Devils have a chance for survival!

And as usual, it comes down to evolution. Will the beneficial genes win out fast enough to save the species??

Whiskers feel air flow, not just obstacles

Rats trained to follow air to a treat had trouble after their whiskers were trimmed, indicating that perhaps those twitchers have more to do than look adorable!

1…2…3…. 3 shrimp! Ah ah ah…

Cuttlefish can count, or at least judge quantities, and make judgements depending on their current state.

Toxo For Cancer!

A new technique using a genetically modified version of T. gondii led to the development of antitumor immunity in mice with an agressive form of ovarian cancer, and improve survival rates.

Oldest living european…

older than you think.

Oldest dead earthling…

older than we thought.

If You love TWIS, please consider making a donation below.

Don’t forget to tell a friend about TWIS, and to check out our Patreon page!