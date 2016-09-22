21 September, 2016 – Episode 585 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Tardigrade Protection Secret, Standard Model Spin, Tectonic Life, Island Murder Mystery, Can Pigeons Read?, Bite The Cow, Camouflaged Dinosaurs, Finish This Sentence, Out Of Africa, Ciliary Stroke, And Much More…

The best thing you can do for your brain is use it…

But that advice, however true it may seem, is not complete…

There is more to having a brain than simply taking it out for a thought once in a while…

You have to feed your brain…

and not just anything…

Good quality ideas…

otherwise your brain may become listless and gassy…

You must care for your brain…

Bathe it in oxygen rich blood…

Train it to do tricks, like math, language and art…

Teach it to get along well with other brains…

And remember…

How well you care for your brain today…

Will determine how well your brain will care for you tomorrow…

Yes the best thing you can do for your brain is use it…

But the best thing you can do for yourself, is use it wisely…

And wisely your brain has brought you here,

so that together the two of you can enjoy yet another episode of…

This Week in Science

Coming up next…

Tardigrade Protection Secret

Tardigrades have a gene that protects them from radiation. Researchers call it Dsup, and when they inserted it into human DNA it reduced radiation damage by 40%. Will future space explorers be part tardigrade to better survive the trip?

Standard Model Spin

The visible mass in spiral and irregular galaxies predicts the acceleration of the rotation curves. Dark matter seems to play no role. This poses a problem for the current model to explain.

Tectonic Life

The release of hydrogen from tectonic impacts between rocks here on Earth suggests that Mars could potentially produce enough hydrogen to support bacterial life in certain locations.

Island Murder mystery solved

Or, how shrew was the shrew?

Can Pigeons Read??

Well, no actually, but they can recognize the difference between real english words and gibberish, which is more than some humans can do!

Engineering mosquitoes to bite cows instead of us

…but shouldn’t we just kill them all…?

Camouflaged Dinosaurs

The picture of how dinosaurs looked gets ever so much more interesting.

Finish This Sentence

According to new research, the hippocampal area of the brain might help you understand language by synchronizing neurons with memories related to aspects of sentences you hear.

Out of Africa again, but only once…

And, it appears the migration was to the south a long, long time ago.

Ciliary Stroke

Korean scientists have created the first microrobots that swim like paramecia… but, these use magnet-powered cilia!

New Teleportation Feat

The quantum teleportation of 17 photons per minute over 6.2km in a straight line was achieved in Canada, while the Chinese were able to teleport 2 photons per hour over 7 km. Both achievements are important because they were done using real optical fiber communications networks, which suggests that quantum security for such networks is not far off.

Animals And Alcohol

Beer is like dogs, and wine is like cats… or, at least, the yeasts are…

Feed A Fever

The old adage might have found some support with a recent study. The findings suggest that glucose metabolism can help animals stave off viral infections, while ketolysis that comes from fasting might help with bacterial infections.

Wireless Emotion Detector

Researchers from MIT have created a wireless emotion detection technology that can read the waveforms of the human heart.

