Live Show in Baltimore!!!

Are you in or near the Baltimore, MD area? Will you be on Nov. 4th, 2016?

If the answer to these questions is YES, come join the TWIS team at the National Aquarium for a LIVE show!

That’s right. We are traveling to Baltimore for the Maryland STEM Festival opening ceremonies, which take place from 1-4pm ET at the National Aquarium.

Our show lineup will be packed with not only science news, but also live interviews! We will be joined by a NASA scientist, a marine scientist, AND world renowned, but local Baltimore beatboxer, Shodekeh… expect musical, conversational, and scientific excitement.

We are going to have so much fun bringing TWIS to Baltimore and the Maryland STEM Festival! We’d love to see you there!

Join us!!!