05 October, 2016 – Episode 587 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

An Interview w/ Volcanologists, 2016 Nobel Prizes, Bugs R'Us, Smart Bees, Buzzed Bees, Ancient Loot Tales, Politics Of Change, The Atlantic Conveyor, Zap And Tingle, Sideways Sharks, And Much More…

It may be too late to reverse the trend…

The trend that has been tending to be trending is that of sending discourse to its death…

That great human tradition of talking about things…

That thing that began to be recorded with the Greeks…

That culminated in the founding of a free nation…

ish…

That which can be made stronger and better with knowledge

in the time of the greatest access to knowledge in all of human history…

Our ability to talk about issues and ideas and compare them to reality has never been better…

Yet, in some of the most important arenas…

it is being dumbed down…

Worse, it’s almost being ignored entirely in the media today…

And since the following hour of programming contains scientific news

We now fear that our show may not be suitable for adult audiences…

At least not for much longer…

For the trendency of dumbing down the public discourse

is so overwhelmingly powerful at this point,

It may truly be too late to prevent the actual and unavoidable

decline of civilization world wide…

On my signal, we run for the hills…

ready?

Or, perhaps this is an opportunity…

A chance to do the casually correct thing

To simply talk about the world as it is,

not as someone wants you to believe it to be…

And see if there are still functioning minds out there who might like to join with us…

And what better way to find them than to send them a signal

with yet another episode of

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next.

An interview!!!

With Dr. Maarten DeMoor, assistant professor at the University of Costa Rica, and Dr. Tobias Fischer, a professor of volcanology at the University of New Mexico, and Currently Chair of the Board of Directors of the Deep Carbon Observatory Deep Carbon Degassing (DCO-DECADE) international initiative. The DECADE Initiative brings together scientists from about 11 countries to better understand degassing of carbon from active volcanoes and volcanic regions.

If you are interested in more information on the Deep Carbon Observatory, click here.

Additionally, there is a new app, called E3, available online, which uses data from Smithsonian’s Global Volcanism Program and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to allow users to visualize “Eruptions, Earthquakes, and Emissions” around the globe. Check it out!

2016 Nobel Prizes

The 2016 winners include research into theories on the phase transitions of matter, micromachines, and the self-eating of cells.

How gut bacteria protect us…

Antibiotics au natural!

Bees can learn from one another to solve complex problems

That rope trick that crows do that make them look so smart? Turns out bees can do it, too, and they can learn how by observing one another!

Bees experience a sugar high

If bees have emotions, sugar raises their spirits. But do they experience sugar crashes, too?

Ancient loot found in tact!

The haul supports a transfusion of ancient Minoan culture underlying Greek myths and history.

Politics Of Change

A new Pew survey finds that political polarization informs people’s attitudes about climate change.

Atlantic conveyor predictions fail and are correct

This is both good and bad for the British Isles.

Zap And Tingle

What does tDCS really do to your brain?

Hammerheads swim on their sides

…and not just to look cool.

Blue Origin Surprises Everyone!

Telomere Trauma

Early life stress affects telomeres down the road.

