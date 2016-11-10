09 November, 2026 Episode 592 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Trump Picks, CRISPR For Humans, Zika Protection, Neanderthals!!!, Sneaky Assassin Bugs, Thorny Devil Sponges, A Chicken Question, Birds And Plastic, Early Land Life, Light Channeling Plants, Scary Snakes, No Connection, Algal Poops, And Much More!!!

This Week In Science…

Coming Up Next…

Trump Picks

A skeptic to lead.

CRISPR For Humans

Stanford University research shows that it is time to test a CRISPR methodology for repairing Sickle cell anemia in humans.

Zika Protection

A Zika antibody was successful in protecting pregnant female mice and their offspring from developing complications related to zika infection. It is suggested that the antibody might be useful as a therapeutic agent until a vaccine becomes widely available.

Neanderthals!!!

Squeezed out bu natural selection.

Giraffe assassin bugs add insult to injury

They sneak up on spiders in their webs, stab them with their beaks, and drink out their innards for dinner. But not before wrecking up the place first…

Thorny devil lizard brings new meaning to porous skin.

Amphibians breathe through their skin, but these lizards drink with theirs. Tube-like projections in their skin pull water through and into their throat, where they swallow the sweet nectar down in the dry desert heat. Creepy stuff…

How the chicken crossed the road…

Probably in a boat.

Birds And Plastic

Plastic in the oceans smells tasty to seabirds. That’s why they eat it, according to a new study out of UC Davis.

Earliest life on land… ever….

3.22 billion years ago, life might have gotten a real foothold on land.

Light Channeling Plants

Plant stems act like fiber optic cables to channel light to the roots where it stimulates light-sensitive, growth-stimulating receptors called phytochromes.

No Connection

It doesn’t appear that the auditory and reward areas of the brain are connected in people who don’t appreciate music.

Algal Poops

The problem with Soylent has been traced to an algal flour used by the company as a protein additive.

Apparently snakes are scary for a reason

Humans are better at spotting snakes in obscured circumstances than other critters, presumably because they would be more likely to kill us.

