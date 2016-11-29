23 November, 2016 – Episode 594 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Interview w/ Erik Vance – Author of Suggestible You, More EM Drive Madness, Hot Arctic Weather, Invasion of Earth, Manly Salt Frogs?, Split-Brained Ducks, Combing Your Hair, Sperm Health Benefits, Turkey!!!, And Much More!!!

Take our audience survey!!!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

When the first American arrived in North America…

There was no one here to greet them…

20,000 years ago…

There were lions, sabre-tooth cats and nine-foot long sabre-tooth salmon,

Giant sloths, Giant Tortoises, Giant condors and Giant Beavers.

There were horses, camels, mammoths and mastodons,

A beautiful armadillo, a short faced bear, and a Dire Wolf…

And while the biggest threat of all was yet to come…

The people were thankful for the discovery they had made…

They populated two continents and formed countless civilizations…

In the course of human history there are none that traveled so far so fast from our original origins…

And about 1500 years ago…

They domesticated the bird that is now synonymous with giving thanks.

So, on this day of thanks,

as millions take part in a traditional dinner…

Remember to thank the people who made the meal possible,

And for their home in which you eat it…

And, if stuffing yourself on traditional irony isn’t your thing…

We’ve got a kitchen full of science-y goodness cooking on

This Week in Science…

Coming Up Next…

Interview with Erik Vance…

a biologist turned science writer based in California and Mexico. He writes for the Last Word On Nothing blog, and has written for The New York Times, Nature, Scientific American, Harper’s, National Geographic, and a number of other local and national outlets. We talk with him about his first book, Suggestible You.

Support us on Patreon!

More EM Drive Madness

NASA’s EM Drive researchers published an article about their investigations. Ars Techinica isn’t impressed.

Hot Arctic Weather

Low sea ice and warm air flow from a wavy jet stream have set the Arctic up for unseasonably warm temperatures… about 20 degrees Celsius above normal.

Antarctic Retreat

An ice core study has marked the 1940’s as the earliest point at which the Pine Island glacier in Antarctica began its retreat.

Trump And NASA

While Trump inspiringly wants to explore the entire solar system by the end of the century, reports suggest that he his willing to blind our view of Earth in order to do so.

Invasion of Earth

It’s not aliens… but it will be

Salt has lady frogs feelin’ extra manly…

Research suggests that road salt might affect sex rations in frogs. The question is how?

Ducks are hemispherically biased when it comes to mommy

Looks like a split-brain situation.

Sperm Health Benefits

Looks like a compound first identified in semen, hence the name, has heart protective and lifespan lengthening effects… at least in mice and fruit flies.

Combing Your Hair

It’s easy for some, but for others it’s impossible thanks to a genetic mutation or three.

Talking bout…

…Turkey

If You love TWIS, please consider making a donation below.

Don’t forget to tell a friend about TWIS, and to check out our Patreon page!