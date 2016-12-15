07 December, 2016 – Episode 596 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Science Gets Policy, Dark Matter Distribution, Gut Feelings, Bird Laser Goggles, Fake News Memories?, Breathe In, Justin’s Habitat Corner, FDA Fast Tracks, Weed Scientists, Virtual Games, Sea Bees, And Much More!!!

Take our audience survey!!!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

What is really going on…

Is a real thing…

Everyone may have views or opinions.

These views and opinions can be shaped and formed and influenced and manipulated and solidified like a lump of children’s playdough…

However, let us never forget or even imagine that truth is an opinion.

That facts depend on a point of view.

There is a reality of the world that is beyond human perception.

Not invisible to the mind, but beyond ability of its doughy design to dismiss.

Reality goes on…

with or without human words or actions…

And while we head into a future free from the foundations of logic

One where reality will be a near constant casualty

You will begin to hear people asking more and more often

What is really going on?

And when you hear this question asked…

Even if you yourself are unsure of the answer…

Reassure them that Yes… reality is going on…

And it is still being discussed openly and honestly here on

This Week in Science…

Coming Up Next.

Science Gets Policy

The House and now the Senate have approved the 21st Century Cures Act, and sent it to the President for signing. It will earmark funding for Bidens Cancer moonshot, and possibly open the FDA up to fast-tracking medical devices and drug treatments.

Dark Matter Distribution

A new analysis of the universe suggests that dark matter is not as clumpily distributed as previously thought, and might lead to a more nuanced understanding of the formation of galaxies.

Gut feeling…

Microbial you gets more and more interesting.

Bird Laser Goggles

Stanford University just won the internet with this study investigating how birds fly. Check out this cool video from Stanford explaining the research and showing off the goggles.

Support us on Patreon!

How many of us believe fake news… about ourselves?

Basically, everyone is prone to false memories.

Breathe In

Breathing, specifically breathing in, might influence our perception and memories.

Justin’s Habitat corner

It’s more bad than good these days.

FDA Fast Tracks

A new drug in late stage trials looks incredibly promising as a treatment for children with a neurodegenerative disease.

Researchers from MAPS are applying for FDA fast-track treatment of MDMA as a therapeutic agent for PTSD.

Weed Scientists

Not that weed… the kinds in your garden.

Virtual Games

University of Washington scientists are using magnetism to send signals to the brains of people to help them play video games.

Sea Bees

Pollinators of the sea???

If You love TWIS, please consider making a donation below.

Don’t forget to tell a friend about TWIS, and to check out our Patreon page!