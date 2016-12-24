21 December, 2016 – Episode 598 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Interview with Dr. Caren Cooper on Citizen Science, Crowdsourced Memory, Santa’s Climate Woes, Traffic Fatalities, Horizontal Boogie, Savage Chimps, Antler Fibers, Tabby’s Star Transition, Antimatter Matters, Vaccinations For Cows, And Much More…

Take our audience survey!!!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Twas ye ole winter solstice

and all through the lab

were bits of odd science

stem cells, horseshoe crabs

Kiki, the doctor,

was in her white coat,

Justin drank beer,

while Blair studied stoats.

When out from the galaxy

rose such a sound:

it was physics, and skeptics,

there was research all ’round!

The discourse was merry

the guests were all there

the chatroom was chatting

it was science, with flare!

It was bosons, and dark matter,

a chicken, err… t rex.

All on this week in science…

coming up next!!

Interview with Caren Cooper, Research Associate Professor, Forestry and Environmental Resources at north Carolina State university, and Jointly appointed as Assistant Head of the Biodiversity Research Lab at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. She is an advocate for the practices of Citizen Science, Open Science, and Science Communication, pursuing scholarly inquiry into these areas, and bringing them all together to achieve Public Science. Her book, Citizen Science – How ordinary people are changing the face of discovery, was published this week.

Support us on Patreon!

Crowdsourced Memory

Slime molds have much to teach us, like the chemical basis for the transmission of memory.

Santa’s Climate Woes

It looks like Christmas is going to be hot in the Arctic this year with estimates that temperatures will be 50 degrees above normal.

Traffic fatalities

Looks like marijuana legalization has interesting effects on fatal traffic accidents.

Horizontal boogie

Horizontal gene transfer opens all sorts of doors to evolution.

Chimps: Savage AF.

Chimpanzees have no interest in helping or hurting others when there is no benefit to themselves. It is highly possible that previous studies with that result have been a byproduct of the task in itself being interesting to complete. Turns out, chimps don’t give a hoot.

All Rudolph wanted for xmas was some indestructible antlers!

Reindeer have special, criss-crossing fibers in their antlers, allowing them to withstand the rigors of brutal competition among young bucks.

Tabby’s Star Transition

A new analysis suggests that Tabby’s star is undergoing a continuous phase transition.

Antimatter Matters

The light is the same.

Vaccinations benefit EVERYONE

Yes, even when it comes to cattle.

Christmas Bird Count

It’s that time of year! Get in on the bird counting!

If You love TWIS, please consider making a donation below.

Don’t forget to tell a friend about TWIS, and to check out our Patreon page!