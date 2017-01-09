04 January, 2016 – Episode 600 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Interview w/ Futurist and Author, Amy Webb, Review of 2016 Predictions, Predictions for 2017, And Much More…

Take our audience survey!!!

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

The future has yet to be written…

And everybody’s got pen…

Or Computer…

Or mobile type device…

Even if you have none of these devices,

the future is still going to include you…

And while what you want from the future,

and what you will get are not always the same…

The better you are at predicting the future,

the more likely you will get what you expect…

And when you expect what’s coming,

you can prepare for it…

And being prepared for the future,

is the best way to prevent being stuck in the past…

And being stuck in the past,

Is where most people who invented time machines must still be…

Speaking of being stuck in the past,

this disclaimer has gone on long enough…

This week in science 2017 Prediction Show…

coming up next…

Interview with Amy Webb, futurist and author of The Signals Are Talking – Why today’s fringe is tomorrow’s mainstream. She is the founder of the Future Today Institute, and is an adjunct professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business. You can access the Future Today Institute 2017 trends report here.

Support us on Patreon!

Predictions from 2016! How did we do??? Better than Nostradamus?

Predictions for 2017!!! What do we think will happen this year???

Justin says…

“There will be no new proof of dark matter, despite multiple new tests scheduled for 2017… in fact, earlier signals that it might exist will fall down under further scrutiny…

The Sun will go completely dark during the day in America… if it stays this way, god or perhaps many gods will show up in person to explain everything to humanity… otherwise, science as usual folks…

Microbial influence on the human health becomes so well understood that fast food joints begin asking which kind of bacteria you would like with your meal

Gene editing goes public… but much like the 3-D printer, only a few people can do anything useful with it…

One such application of gene editing will be applied by a mad citizen scientist who alters the cognitive abilities of three animals… a pet mouse, a feral cat and a colony of ants…

By the end of 2017, a mysterious hedge fund company will spend billions to fund a global ad campaign… Encouraging people to picnic more often…

The mind microbiome connection leads to a startling discovery… when Political party affiliation is directly linked to specific strains of gut bacteria… as is the blue dress gold dress phenomenon

Bill Nye the science guy will be forced to change the parental rating on his new show from G to R after finding no way around cursing through every media interview in which a reporter mentions the current days weather at their location… even though the show content is unchanged

The Chinese ivory trade will come to a slow incomplete stop… Meanwhile Elephants will begin to trade in human teeth…

Home Robotics will have a major breakthrough when engineers finally realize that people don’t actually care about Artificial Intelligence, but really want Artificial Personality…

Sales of both Flatter Bot and the YesManEchoChamber500 out sell all other home appliances in 2017 even though they serve no functional purpose…

AI will make some progress however, as prerecorded robo calls are replaced by live robots who go door to door… the subjectivity of these visits will be called into question at first, as the door to door robots don’t actually seem to ask questions but Tell people how they will answer survey questions… but after a while it is clear, the robots know exactly how we will answer the questions before knocking…

NASA will be given a new directive, to focus only on space exploration… followed by severe budget cuts…

The Affordable Care Act will be repealed… and replaced with a reality TV show resembling the Hunger Games… only instead of energetic young people running violent gauntlets… it’s tired, old sick people…

And my Super Bowl Prediction of 2017… Chiefs vs Cowboys… Cowboys win… with a score of 24-17.”

Blair says…

“• More exciting news about slime molds!

• Successful replacement of bodily organs with 3d printed ones in a human (trying this one again)

• Tardigrades will continue to be the gift that keeps on giving

• 2017 will be a very wet year in California, and everyone will forget about the drought and water crisis

• An AI-written TV show will premier (streaming) and gain popularity

• Trump will withdraw from his plan to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement

• Self-driving cars will enter the roads in full force, and start working for ridesharing apps without a driver or wheel – with quite a few mishaps in the first week

• A new political party will surface, with their main platform being the succession of blue states along the west coast

• Citizen-led climate action will increase, with marches and demonstrations on the rise

• Restorative vision tests will run, and work, in a primate species!

• The tools will arise for two parents of the same sex to have a child together that is a genetic reflection of just them

• TWIS will smash ‘em dead at SF Sketchfest!”

And, Dr. Kiki says…

“- Climate: 2017 is going to be cooler and drier for much of the West thanks to La Nina conditions, until La Nina goes away when the West can expect heat waves and drought once again.

– CRISPR and gene-editing: The Chinese will report positive results for their cancer tests; hemophilia treatment will begin clinical trials, a treatment for gene-linked blindness will start clinical trials, and another will receive FDA approval; Zika and malaria will see successful vaccine trials; the patent ruling will go to UC Berkeley.

– Optogenetics: we will trials of optogenetics in the eyes, and promising results in early human studies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s

– Space: Cassini will make an unexpected discovery as it passes through the rings of Saturn to its death; Juno will not find anything unexpected on Jupiter; The Chang’e 5 lunar mission will return samples to Earth from the moon reinvigorating the space race; The Event Horizon telescope will successfully photograph the event horizon of the black hole at the center of our galaxy

AI: Self-driving trucks will begin to be used regularly with no accidents reported other than lots of lost jobs for truck drivers.

Microbes: we will discover more specifically how microbes are tied to various human diseases, like diabetes.

Physics: Physics will remain Standard; Result will corroborate dark matter particles existing in the galactic halo, but axions will not explain dark matter in 2017; there will not be a major graviton discovery either; LIGO along with VIRGO in Italy will detect at least a dozen gravitational wave events in 2017 and begin pinpointing location of origin;

Synthetic biology: Yeast 2.0 will miss its 2017 goal of creating a synthetic yeast.

Astronomy: TWIS will travel to central Oregon to watch the solar eclipse!”

Do you have predictions for 2017? Let us know in the comments below!

If You love TWIS, please consider making a donation below.

Don’t forget to tell a friend about TWIS, and to check out our Patreon page!