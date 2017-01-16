11 January, 2017 – Episode 601 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

New Life!, Spider Silk Spinning, Retro Virus Age, Avian Relations, Suburban Bird Divorce, Mouse Vision, Baboon Vowels, Glial Age, The Appendix, Predictions In Spaaaace!, Pitty Orchids, Superhero Side-effects, And Much More…

Take our audience survey!!!

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

A funny thing happened on the way to modern world…

Evolution.

We are the result of evolution…

It is the process of life that led up to the natural world.

But Evolution is not just a thing that happened…

And it is not just the process of natural things…

Evolution is taking place in the modern world as well…

Evolution is everywhere in our societies, cultures and economies…

Evolution plays out in our technology, art, and engineering…

Evolution is the process of trial and error

The process of learning and remembering…

Evolution is life, in all its endeavors…

And science is at once the study of evolution…

And the act of evolving…

The current state of our evolution depends more on science, than it does on natural selection…

Yet natural selection is the prototype that science was built on…

Make no mistake, we are evolving right now, and faster than ever before…

And nowhere else is the act of evolving now talked about more than right here on…

This Week in Science

Coming Up Next…

New Life!

A group of Archae bacteria called the Asgard archae have been discovered through genetic analysis, and might lead us to understanding the evolution of complex eukaryotic life.

Spider Silk Spinning

Scientists use pH to set spider fibers to spinning.

More retro than retro…

retro virus age

Terns tough it out for the kids… Er… for the stability… er… for the finances??

Terns stay together whether or not it makes sense to, potentially just because everyone else their age is already taken. Talk about a catch-22!

Suburban sprawl breeds divorce

Birds that avoid people get pushed away by suburban sprawl, and this conflict often brings divorce, loneliness, and less chicks.

Support us on Patreon!

Three blind… Two bli…

One more mouse can see!

Baboon Vowels

More evidence that primates have been primed for speech since well before humans hit the scene.

The Importance of Glia

Glia, not neurons, are most affected by brain aging.

Turnover of the cells, called microglia, is 10 times faster than thought.

The Appendix

A cross-species analysis adds to the proof that it does indeed serve a purpose.

Predictions In Spaaaace!

Researchers studying a binary star system about 1800 light years from the sun predict that the stars will merge in about 5 years giving us a bright red spot to observe in the sky.

Pitty Orchids

Would a rose that smelled like gym socks still be called a rose? These orchids mimic human stench to attract unlikely pollinators: mosquitoes.

Superhero Side-effects

Kids don’t always take the good parts of superheroes, but rather are more likely to latch onto aggression.

If You love TWIS, please consider making a donation below.

Don’t forget to tell a friend about TWIS, and to check out our Patreon page!