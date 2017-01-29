19 January, 2016 – Episode 602/21+ – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Live from SF Sketchfest! Predatory Mice, Ark Time!, Work Life Balance, Moth Parts, Clymatia, Mother Mary Shark!, And Much More…

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

Those that do not believe in science…

Do not believe because they lack education on how shit works…

Those that do not believe in science…

Often do believe that aliens visit the planet in flying saucers and frequently abduct people with tractor beams of light…

Which is ironic because that would take a shit ton of science on the part of the aliens…

Those that do not believe in science…

Sometimes prefer supernatural explanations for things…

On the 700,000th day the flying spaghetti monster did create hi speed wifi…

Those that do not believe in science…

Don’t always replace it with something else…

Because, as they might tell you, they aren’t scientists…

And while there are many who would like to repeal science when it does not suit their interests…

There is no replacement for reality…

The following hour of programming is not intended turn you into a scientist

Or even teach you science

But the stories we bring can keep you informed…

And we do believe in that…

here on

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

Predatory Mice

Yup, scientists have figured out the neural pathways for predatory behavior in mammals, and can turn it on and off at will in mice.

Warning: time to build an ark

There is a rising tide coming sooner than we would like.

Work life balance is important for ants, too

Ants’ energy expenditure decreases as colony size increases, but it isn’t laziness, it’s for the greater good!

Moth named for a particular fella has some interesting attributes

This moth has been given the name of the 45th president due to its hairstyle. Some news outlets characterized motivations differently than others…

As bad as it is…

it could be worse…

Mother Mary Shark!

Two female zebra sharks in an aquarium somehow decided to become asexual and have babies by themselves.

Scheduling leisure time makes it less fun.

So, let’s hang out next weekend, I mean, if you think it would be fun, but only if you think it would, and only if we don’t plan anything… Wait… Forget it…

Drink Coffee

Science says! Caffeine might actually reduce inflammation.

Watch Your Sushi!

Aside from salmon the majority of fish tested in an analysis of sushi in the LA area was not what it said it was.

Drink Tequila!

It’s good for bats!

