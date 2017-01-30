25 January, 2017 – Episode 603 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Political Science, Fresh Water Oceans, Fish Baby Babies, Ladies Know Stress, Interview w/ James Weatherall Author of ‘Void’, Canadian Fossil Jackpot, Get Your Sleep, Amber Alien, Fairy Rings, And Much More…

It’s twilight in America…

An America in which the powerful wield ignorance as strength…

In order to tear truth to shreds and string lies together as policy…

It’s twilight in America…

An America which will be run by people opposed to democratization of education and healthcare…

An America opposed to clean energy, clean water, and breathable air…

An America that will turn its back on human rights around the world…

and at home…

An America that will surrender its environmental safety

in favor of fiscal windfalls for a fortunate few…

It’s Twilight in America…

If you want a picture of our future,

imagine an oil pipeline pouring into a pristine water way…

Or a bonfire of research papers from a thousand clear eyed scientists…

Or a boot stamping on a sick elderly woman’s face — for ever.

It’s twilight in America…

An America in which publicly funded science is censored…

And web sites raising awareness of environmental risk go dark…

And when there is no public light to read by…

We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Here on This Week in Science

Coming up next…

USDA Rescinds Memo

Despite a possible gag order, publication of research will continue at the USDA.

EPA Silenced

A freeze on grants and contracts as well as a communications gag order have been instated on the EPA by the new Trump administration. Additionally, this morning the EPA climate website was to be removed, but is now being reviewed page by page to determine what can legally be taken down.

This Is Normal

Communications and grants freezes are normal during Presidential transitions.

Or Is It?

It’s possible that EPA scientists will have their research reviewed by politicians before being released to the public, according to communications director Douglas Ericksen.

Fresh Water Oceans

Thar be trouble ahead.

Alaskan fish babies having babies

Up north fish respond quickly to waters warming much faster than elsewhere on the planet by having babies younger and sooner in the year. What does this mean for the species? For the habitat? For the ecosystem? FOR THE WORLD???

She can tell if you had a rough upbringing

Bullied in school? Social pressure got to you bad? Well then you’d better scramble to the top, and fast, or you will be unlikely to find love (if you are a male rat).

Our guest today is James Owen Weatherall. He is a physicist, mathematician, and philosopher. He holds a position as Professor of Logic and Philosophy of Science at the University of California, Irvine, where he is also a member of the Institute for Mathematical Behavioral Science. He previously authored The Physics of Wall Street, and his most recent book is called, Void: The Strange Physics of Nothing, was published in November, 2016 by Yale University Press, and is a big book about nothing.

More science news…

Jackpot fossil find in Canada

It really is quite a big discovery.

Get Your Sleep

It really is good for your brain.

Oh yeah…

we found an alien encased in amber…

Fairy rings

Maybe termites? Or plants? Or both? Or neither?? But definitely not fairies… Or dragons… Right…?

Get Some Muscle

Researchers in Sweden have integrated fabric threads and electronics to create electrically activated fabric, which can actually lift a weight.

