25 January, 2017 – Episode 603 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Political Science, Fresh Water Oceans, Fish Baby Babies, Ladies Know Stress, Interview w/ James Weatherall Author of ‘Void’, Canadian Fossil Jackpot, Get Your Sleep, Amber Alien, Fairy Rings, And Much More…
DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!
It’s twilight in America…
An America in which the powerful wield ignorance as strength…
In order to tear truth to shreds and string lies together as policy…
It’s twilight in America…
An America which will be run by people opposed to democratization of education and healthcare…
An America opposed to clean energy, clean water, and breathable air…
An America that will turn its back on human rights around the world…
and at home…
An America that will surrender its environmental safety
in favor of fiscal windfalls for a fortunate few…
It’s Twilight in America…
If you want a picture of our future,
imagine an oil pipeline pouring into a pristine water way…
Or a bonfire of research papers from a thousand clear eyed scientists…
Or a boot stamping on a sick elderly woman’s face — for ever.
It’s twilight in America…
An America in which publicly funded science is censored…
And web sites raising awareness of environmental risk go dark…
And when there is no public light to read by…
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.
Here on This Week in Science
Coming up next…
USDA Rescinds Memo
Despite a possible gag order, publication of research will continue at the USDA.
EPA Silenced
A freeze on grants and contracts as well as a communications gag order have been instated on the EPA by the new Trump administration. Additionally, this morning the EPA climate website was to be removed, but is now being reviewed page by page to determine what can legally be taken down.
This Is Normal
Communications and grants freezes are normal during Presidential transitions.
Or Is It?
It’s possible that EPA scientists will have their research reviewed by politicians before being released to the public, according to communications director Douglas Ericksen.
Fresh Water Oceans
Thar be trouble ahead.
Alaskan fish babies having babies
Up north fish respond quickly to waters warming much faster than elsewhere on the planet by having babies younger and sooner in the year. What does this mean for the species? For the habitat? For the ecosystem? FOR THE WORLD???
She can tell if you had a rough upbringing
Bullied in school? Social pressure got to you bad? Well then you’d better scramble to the top, and fast, or you will be unlikely to find love (if you are a male rat).
Support us on Patreon!
Our guest today is James Owen Weatherall. He is a physicist, mathematician, and philosopher. He holds a position as Professor of Logic and Philosophy of Science at the University of California, Irvine, where he is also a member of the Institute for Mathematical Behavioral Science. He previously authored The Physics of Wall Street, and his most recent book is called, Void: The Strange Physics of Nothing, was published in November, 2016 by Yale University Press, and is a big book about nothing.
More science news…
Jackpot fossil find in Canada
It really is quite a big discovery.
Get Your Sleep
It really is good for your brain.
Oh yeah…
we found an alien encased in amber…
Fairy rings
Maybe termites? Or plants? Or both? Or neither?? But definitely not fairies… Or dragons… Right…?
Get Some Muscle
Researchers in Sweden have integrated fabric threads and electronics to create electrically activated fabric, which can actually lift a weight.
If You love TWIS, please consider making a donation below.
Don’t forget to tell a friend about TWIS, and to check out our Patreon page!
Great show as usual ! Just one thing – I humbly and respectfully suggest John Weatherall bone up on his interviewing skills. Somewhat embarrassing to just get giggles for answers. But, hey, we all start out kinda green. Love you guys!!!
Hi there,
I don´t know. That rat story (at least how you presented it) does not convince me at all. Thats why I actually enjoyed Justins comment on this (that they are calmer), that brings at least someother ideas in the mix there.
I guess, if you as a dominant male had several opportunities to strenghen your dominance during encounters with other males, you will react much more relaxed and confident next time you encounter another rat. So if this male encounters a female it will be quite sure of itself and behave very unambiguous which might be attractive to the female.
The same applies in submissive males. The more they experienced being dominated by other rats, the more insecure they might behave in encountes with females.
I don´t see a need of pheromons, genes or some other kind of “visibility” of the rough upbringing. It could be just a behavioural difference due to the repeated confirmation of the social role. Actually even the control groups in this study suggest that.
What would be interesting as well would be, to pair dominant rats of controls and the social stress treatment. I bet, that there would be a significance in who would dominate the other… I guess the experienced rat would be one step ahead.
Maybe it would have said more about what just “stress” does, if they would have teased the rat in another way during upbringing. Here I think the social confirmation is much more profound than the social stress.
I don´t find it so suprising, that your experience in your adolesence will influence your performance as an adult.
all the best
Aj
Thanks so much for your thoughts, AJ! There is definitely more work to be done here.