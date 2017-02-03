01 February, 2017 – Episode 604 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Human-Pig Chimeras!, The Science Curious, Just Peoples, Pom Pom Crabs, Zombie Hamsters, Vanishing Peoples, Insect Love Hormone, Really Old Cow, Artificial Communication, Splendid Seeing Spiders, Bat-Bot, And Much More…

Human-Pig Chimeras!

They are finally here! Kind of…

The Science Curious

Kudos to all who enjoy TWIS! For you are the science curious. Turns out science curiosity can beat out partisan thinking.

Ancient peoples, modern peoples…

just peoples.

Pom pom crabs! Need I say more??

They steal their anemones from one another, and then unceremoniously rip them in half to make perfect, matching, cloned pom poms. They take the cheerleading captainship a bit too seriously i think…

Zombie hamsters

Cannibalizing terrifying hamsters a result of too much corn in their diet, and consequently not enough vitamin B… Guess I better put down these chiaaaaps…..

Vanishing Peoples

Was it climate change that led them away, and how does it apply to today?

Insect Love Hormone

By adding a chemical modification, Viennese scientists are hoping an insect love hormone will prevent premature births in humans.

Really Old Cow

Old art found in a cave.

Artificial Communication

A new study has created artificial cells that are capable of chemically communicating with bacteria.

Jumping spiders…

and their fabulous color vision that is better than Blair’s.

Bat Bot!

The newest bot to hit the scene is taking to the skies and flying like a bat!

Science March

April 22nd in a city near you…

