08 February, 2017 – Episode 605 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

USDA Problems, Fukushima Don’t Worry, Another Zika Vaccine, Childhood Memes, Climate Science Sex, Sea Lamprey Sex, Empathetic Dogs, Monkey Contraception?, Jekyll Hyde Head, Carnivorous Plant Genes, And Much More…

Despite everything you may have heard…

Global warming is a hoax…

A vast left wing communist conspiracy to defraud major energy companies…

And to slow down the American economic system to give unfair advantages to China…

In alt-fact, the climate is cooling considerably right now over the northern hemisphere…

Ice caps are growing…

Coral reefs are rebounding…

Rain-forests are resplendent…

Major flooding is at an all time low…

Weird weather is nothing new…

And not only are extinctions a thing of the past…

New species are showing up all the time!

Why, things are looking so good for the environment these days,

serious consideration should be given to reducing public lands

before nature encroaches any further on what precious little developed land we have left…

And while all this good news in jest will likely be reported with sinister like sincerity by the EPA soon…

Science will continue to march…

On this week in Science…

Coming Up Next

USDA Problems

Last Friday the USDA removed animal welfare records from its website. Resulting outcry from individuals and organizations interested in animal welfare led the USDA to respond.

Fukushima Don’t Worry

It’s bad, but not suddenly worse than it has been.

Another Zika Vaccine

This vaccine is made from RNA, and worked in mice and monkeys.

Childhood Memes

Personality traits might be contagious among children.

Climate scientists should think more about sex.

Less than 4% of climate change research has invoved how variables affect sex and gender differences. As the basis of life, it may be worth looking at…

I’ll have what that sea lamprey is having!

Female lampreys “fake it” when they have a choice in who will fertilize their eggs – is it to spare their feelings?

Empathetic Dogs

Dogs are just dogs.

Monkey Contraception?

How to stop monkeys from monkeying around? You don’t, but you can stop their sperm from playing the game.

Jekyll and Hyde are both in your head!

Astrocytes, a kind of glial cell, are both good and bad for neurons.

Carnivorous Plant Genes

Turns out carnivorous plants around the world have evolved separately, but adapted the same genes to the purpose of digestion.

Astronaut Health

NASA has released preliminary data bout how being in space affects astronaut health.

Fact: birds love peppermint

…when they have learned to associate it with food…

Longest freshwater swim… ever…

The dorado catfish swims over 7,000 miles to find a good spot to have its babies. How many dams could there be in their way??

Google Brain Zoom

Google Brain software uses two neural networks to artificially let you zoom into an image and enhance what ever is there. Our movie dreams have come true!

