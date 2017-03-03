01 March, 2017 – Episode 608 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Interview re: March Mammal Madness with Dr. Katie Hinde, Reproduction Interruption, Gene Drive Resistance, One Neuron Rules, Oldest Life Evidence, The Anthropocene Epoch, Plastic Bee Nests, Bees Play Ball, Whoopsie Bee!, And Much More…

I’m here tonight to tell you what we are doing.

I’m here tonight to tell you why we are here

I’m here tonight to tell you how it all works.

and i”m here tonight to tell you, that we are in this together.

Because when we show each other compassion,

when we teach each other how to see things from another perspective,

when we learn how to reason and examine evidence,

we are able to work together as a community.

So yes, we are here tonight to discuss science news.

And we are here tonight to have fun, and teach.

But most of all we are here to remind you that none of us is alone.

Because we will fight for what’s right,

and we will preserve what needs saving

and we will continue to learn, and discover, and explore.

We are humans, we are glorious thinking, feeling balls of cells. And we will get through this world together. So let’s learn what is new on that world we call home…

On This Week in Science!

Coming up next…

Interview with Katie Hinde about March Mammal Madness. Dr. Hinde is an Associate Professor at the Arizona State University Biodesign Center for Fundamental and Applied Microbiomics and in the School of Human Evolution and Social Change. She studies mammalian milk and lactation, and started the annual March Mammal Madness tournament. You can access tournament and research materials through the Arizona State University library portal.

Which mammal will win??? Which mammal are you rooting for???

Wolbachia Bacteria And Reproduction

Scientists have homed in on two genes responsible for an effect called Cytoplasmic Incompatibility caused by Wolbachia bacterial infection of insects that leads to sterility during mating if both the male and female aren’t infected. Understanding the mechanism and genes responsible could lead us to a solution for mosquito-borne disease.

Gene Drive Resistance

Along those lines, researchers analyzed the possibility that resistance to CRISPR/CAS9 inserted genes could naturally develop in populations, and found that, yes, indeed, mutations naturally occur over generations that reduce gene drive effects on genetically modified populations.

One Neuron To Rule

Like a “crown of thorns”, researchers looking for neurons to explain consciousness have discovered a neuron in mouse brains that extends from the claustrum around the entire brain.

Worlds Oldest Fossil

Could life really have started 4.2 BILLION years ago? New micro-fossil evidence suggests that it might have happened.

Anthropocene Epoch

Humans influence the world. From climate change to animal extinctions, we know that humanity impacts our planet. But, an analysis of mineral deposits around the globe concludes that we are also making planet Earth rock.

Plastics in bee nests… It’s a good thing?!

Bees have found a way to make man-made materials work in their favor, and have started incorporating them into their nests. Here’s hoping bees pull through!

Bees learn how to play ball

Despite having puny insect brains, bees are able to learn new tasks with non-natural elements to exhibit behaviors not observed in the wild to obtain a food reward. Bees are smart!

“Whoops!”

That buzzing isn’t a complex signal, it’s just a “whoops!” of surprise! HOW ADORABLE.

Frogs see color in the dark!

Way to rub it in, frogs…

Tag You’re Dead

Tags on animals affect their survival.

To The Moon!

SpaceX has big plans to take two tourists around the moon by 2018.

