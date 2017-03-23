22 March, 2017 – Episode 611 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Spanish Cannibals, Venom For Stroke, Spiders Got Personality!, Self-Sustaining Cell, Lab Animal Handling, Happy Lab Rats, Contagious Laughter, See Through Silver, Arctic Depletion, Bad For Bees?, Finding Dormant HIV, Blueberry Vigor?, Tardigrade Survival, Martian Ring Toss, And Much More…

Global warming research is facing obstacles…

Not in data collection or analysis…

Not in consensus or modeling…

And unfortunately not obstacles to actual warming of the planet…

But obstacles of opinion and willful opposition to science…

Rarely in recent history has the scientific community been so vigorously opposed

Yes, there was that dust up over evolution…

And, there may be some who still believe that cigarettes don’t cause cancer…

And, no matter how hard the teachers try,

some folks will continue to think that physics is just too un-intuitive to be true…

Despite the modern society in which they live being dependent upon the understanding of such things…

And this is the challenge…

What can we do to take the body of knowledge that science has compiled…

The obstacles we have overcome in the past…

And communicate to the world that is living within its solutions…

If we blind ourselves to the obstacles of today…

If we abandon solutions for a better future…

How many brighter futures will we fail to realize…

If we turn our backs on

This Week In Science

Coming Up Next…

Spanish Cannibals

If you find human bone remnants in human excrement, there was some cannibalism going on. And, that’s what has been discovered in a Spanish cave dating back to about 10,000 years ago. Cannibalism isn’t unheard of in humans, so the question here is what drove the people to eat each other: hunger or ritual?

Venom For Stroke

Venom from a highly venomous Australian spider might lead to a new and better treatment for brain damage caused by stroke.

“>Self-sustaining bacteria-fueled power cell

More powerful than previous bacterial batteries, this little cell that could has the potential to power many and varied devices… if we can get the bacteria to live together peacefully forever.

How we handle lab animals makes all the difference

What?! Living things respond differently to stimuli, and previous experiences influence data?? The devil you say!!

A happy lab rat is a good lab rat

But how do we know if they are happy? Look at the ears!

Laughter is contagious

Even for parrots! But what does that mean for science? Actually, quite a lot…

See Through Silver…

Don’t go looking for invisible coins, this new formulation of silver that might first take shape as a coating for touchscreens has the potential to impact technology at multiple levels and lead to advancement in all sorts of places.

Arctic Depletion

It’s at least half the fault of humanity that sea ice is waning in the Arctic, according to a new study.

Sea ice down globally!

Budget Worries

The proposed budget from the Trump administration cuts a lot of science funds, but Congress makes the final appropriations. Should we worry?

Almonds are bad for bees…

Well, at least the fungicides that are being used by many almond growers.

Finding Dormant HIV

Recent work has identified a protein marker produced by dormand HIV infected cells called CD32a, which could potentially be used to target latent HIV in infected people.

Blueberry Vigor

A special cocktail of blueberry juice and other hormone altering nutirients might have had an effect on post-partum blues, but we don’t know because the study was small and not properly controlled.

No Supplements For Old Men

A study looking at Vitamin E and Selenium supplements did not find any effect of these antioxidants on dementia incidence.

Martian Ring Toss

It could be that Mars once had rings, and will again.

Tardigrades make their own proteins

This may have something to do with why they are nearly invincible – and adds to my theory that perhaps they are aliens…

In honour of Sir David Attenborough

An animal gets a name.

