29 March, 2017 – Episode 612 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Body Signals, Citrus Clean, Exporting Ground Water, Weather Whiplash Woes, Spider Personalities, Chimps Don’t Care, Survival Of Sex, Raven Cliques, Guppy Love, Plant Microbiome, Cannabis Wine, Arctic Plankton Bloom?, Bullies And Bulimia, Tazzie Tigers Alive???, And Much More…

Listen to your body and STAHP EATING

Does your body tell you when you are full? Even better, can it tell you when you’re getting fat??

Fruit peels for clean water

Those useless peels from your grapefruit or orange could be used to make clean drinking water!

Exporting ground water

Up to 11% of groundwater depletion is directly linked to agriculture for internationally traded foods.

Weather Whiplash Water Woes

Drought will have a major impact on water quality and availability in the mid-West.

But he’s got a great personality…

Spiders may not be as hard wired as we thought – in fact, their range of personalities may be vast.

Music falling on deaf ears

Chimps don’t care about your music. Can it really be??

Survival of the sex…

why we do it

Raven social structure may be as complex as the High School cafeteria

Ravens remember who is friend and who is foe, develop patterns as social butterflies or loners, and use their social knowledge to get ahead. Ravens – they’re just like us!

Smart ladies know what they like

…and if you’re a guppy, it’s flash and panache.

A call for A Plant Microbiome Project

Do it right!

Getting snooty

About cannabis.

Arctic plankton bloom?!?!

The ice has gotten so thin (how thin is it?) that enough light has penetrated to cause a plankton bloom. Uh oh?

Bullies and bulimia

School bullies and their victims are obsessed with weight loss compared to others.

Tasmanian Tigers??? Alive????

We’re still not sure, so don’t fly off the handle, KAREN!

