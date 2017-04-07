05 April, 2017 – Episode 613 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Real Replication Trouble, CRISPR Reveal, CRISPR Surprise, Scientific Strawberries, Fang Blennie Bennies, Fish Need Friends, Chemical Eye Regeneration, Microbial Harpoons!, 10,000 Years Native, Mouse Brains And Babies, Plastic Trash, Cow Burying Badgers, And Much More…

They say that a watched pot never boils…

But they never ask the Lobster who has been watching it intently

And as we resolutely, and steadfastly, move forward without addressing greenhouse climitia,

The changes begin to take place all around us…

The end is not nigh…

In fact, it’s just beginning…

It’s going to be a long enough process

that none of us here now will likely live to see the end result

But it is developing fast enough that we will all see with certainty where it is headed…

The constant flooding of New York City…

Miami and New Orleans first frequent flooding,

then simply under water and abandoned for good…

The state Capitol of California, nearly a hundred miles inland,

swampy marsh land…

In other parts of the world, we will see much of the same…

as coast lines recede…

As Ports and harbors are swallowed up by rising waters…

and dead seas come back to life…

Most famous world cities have a close relationship with the ocean…

and all are at risk

The End is not nigh…

but it is nigh to impossible to ignore anymore…

Though oddly, we won’t even mention it once on this episode of…

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

Real Replication Trouble

A meta-analysis of nearly 30,000 statistical records from almost 4000 psychology and coginitive neuroscience studies concluded a likelihood of false results being 50%.

CRISPR Reveal

CRISPR/Cas9 is revealing the secrets of our non-coding DNA.

CRISPR Surprise

When researchers used CRISPR to knock out a cancer cell proliferation gene, they got unexpected results.

Scientific Strawberries

Apples and strawberries benefit from a scientific analysis of pollinator behavior.

Fang blennies want you to relax

It turns out their venom, instead of causing pain, may numb it, and rely on the disorientation to save them. Far out, blenny-man…

Fish need their friends

…or they might get scared… Fish! They’re just like us!!

Chemical Eye Regeneration

A new study suggests that it might be possible to regenerate light-sensing molecules that start to degrade from injury, age, or disease.

Microbial Harpoons!

A sea-dwelling dinoflagellate uses a tiny harpoon to capture and reel in its prey.

Native groups embracing genome study

A study tracing genomic ancestry back nearly 12,000 years found that Native people in the US Northwest have populated the area consistently.

Mouse Brains And Babies

Relatively low doses of penicillin led to brain and behavioral changes in mice who were given the antibiotic as pups.

70% Of Trash

70% of the trash in the oceans is plastic.

Plastic To Gas

A non-profit company is developing a miniaturized method of producing diesel fuel from plastic in the oceans.

Badgers be crazy… Crazy smart… Like a fox!

A badger was caught on camera caching a whole cow. Talk about a cash cow! Is that something…??

