03 May, 2017 – Episode 617 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Science Budget, Cooperative Antibiotic, Cassini Dives, DNA From Dirt, Everybody Poops, Symbiotic Species, New Dino Discovery, Brain Communication, Wine Protection, Two Language Time

Coming Up Next…

Science Budget

Science actually came out ok in the recent budget deliberations. Thank you, Congress!

Cooperative Antibiotic

Studying fungal species in tandem allowed researchers to discover a potent antibiotic that destroys MRSA.

Cassini Dives

It’s onto dive number two out of 20 for the little space craft that could, as it explores the rings of Saturn.

DNA… from dirt

Technique makes it possible to extract the DNA from hominids preserved in sediments.

Everybody Poops …In 12 seconds.

So says a study with very little data.

Symbiotic Species

What does the salamander gain from having algae in it’s cells?

New dino discovery

What’s up with this dino’s little arms?

Brain Communication

The thalamus appears to play a necessary role in helping you keep thoughts in your mind.

How wine protects the brain…

indirectly via your gut bacteria!!!

Time For Two Languages

Language affects your perception of time.

3D In Space!

Who won the ISS 3D Design Challenge? engineer Andy Filo won with a design for a femtosatellite launcher.

Artificial Intelligence Reigns Supreme

At least in predicting Supreme Court decisions. An algorithm is now officially better than people at making predictions about the highest court in the US, but not by much.

