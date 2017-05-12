10 May, 2017 – Episode 618 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Fewer Insect Bodies, Size Matters, Weed For Aging?, New Naledi Find, “I’d rather die”, Cuttlefish Love, Dirty Kitchens, Flies, Flies, Flies, Beavers And Oysters, World Robot Domination, Ghostbusters Dino, And Much, Much More…

Take our audience survey!!!

This Week in What Has Science Done For You Lately…

“I’m a registered nurse and I work in an infectious disease clinic at an academic hospital. Everyday we battle epidemics, save lives and prevent death, disease and disability.

All of this would never exist without…SCIENCE! Science gives us the tools and structure to screen for, assess, diagnose, treat and monitor disease. Modern scientific practices of medicine, the bio-chemical wonders of pharmaceuticals, the basic laboratory sciences of common blood and body fluid tests…all of this thanks to science. Science guides me daily and is a critical component of the ‘Art and Science of Nursing practice’.

Thank you Science!

And thank you TWIS team, I’m a TWIS addict for several years now. Thank you for all you do to educate and entertain.”

-minion Brian Hedrick

Fewer Insect Bodies

A group of mainly amateur entomologists in Germany has been recording insect numbers and types for over 30 years, and is now working with scientists to report their recent findings of dramatic population decreases.

Size Matters

An analysis of overall brain size versus size of 30 discrete brain areas in 58 songbird species representing 20 taxonomic families decreed that overall all size matters most and came first in the evolution of cognitive abilites.

Weed For Aging?

We’ve helped out mice again. This time we’ve discovered that getting them pretty pipped on pot keeps the brains of again mice on par with the young.

New Naledi find…

helps round out the picture

“I’d rather die”

That’s what the female dragonfly said to the male at his advances, and then she did. Or did she??

Cuttlefish love is messy

They aren’t concerned about causing a scene! For the first time in the wild, researchers saw a first-hand instance of male competition, sizing each other up for combat, just like many vertebrates.

The joy of eating in a kitchen with severe health violations…

Welcome home!

Human Fly Brains

A brain circuit controls protein cravings in flies according to a new NIH-funded study.

Fly Eyes

They’ve got a newly discovered light-sensing molecule!

Human Fly Genes

A new study provides more evidence to the reason why sex is so great – it’s all about the negative selection! We are not so different from flies.

Beavers and Oysters and global warming…

This is GOOD news!!!

World Robot Domination

Robots teaching robots, thanks to humans.

Ghostbusters Dino

Named after the demon Zuul from Ghostbusters, the well-preserved specimen of Anklyosaur found in Montana, probably used its clubbed tail to defend its 2500 kg self.

Babies And Boobies

A recent study in JAMA found that 30% of babies’ gut bacteria came from their mother’s breastmilk, and only 10% from the skin on the breast and nipple.

Warm Lizard Bellies

Increasing temperatures might wreak havoc on lizard digestion.

Sometimes evolution is a fickle mistress.

Fruit flies immune to pesticides are also garbage in the sack. Sorry boys, mother nature will show you out…

Ancient bacterial beauty secret

On your face!

