31 May, 2017 – Episode 621 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

“I have always been in awe of early societies and how they figured out solutions to problems that made their lives better. Such as, how to manipulate materials to be used in a manner that gave them shelter, protection and tools. I have been working with leather for 30 years and the science behind the tanning of the skin of an animal to be used for shelter and clothing makes me proud to be part of the family. Tanning was a huge jump that allowed our species to live in colder climates. My distant family used all the sciences, physic, chemistry, engineering and probably good old fashioned,”let Mikey try it he will eat anything,” trial and error method of testing.

Science has given me a living and I am here.

Cheers”

–Minion Dan

Interview w/ Bill Schutt–

Bill Schutt is a biology professor at LIU Post and a research associate in residence at the American Museum of Natural History. Schutt has published over two dozen peer-reviewed articles on topics ranging from terrestrial locomotion in vampire bats to the precarious, arboreal copulatory behavior of a marsupial mouse. His research has been featured in Natural History magazine as well as The New York Times, Newsday, The Economist, and Discover magazine. Schutt currently serves on the board of directors of the North American Society for Bat Research. We spoke with Bill about his first book, Dark Banquet: Blood and the Curious Lives of Blood-Feeding Creatures, and after not too many years we are pleased to welcome him back to the show to discuss his latest non-fiction work, ‘Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History‘.

Juno Science?

Science results are in from Jupiter’s Juno mission, and Jupiter is, well… weird.

JUNOCAM

Off Kilter Enceladus

A new analysis suggests that Enceladus might have been knocked off-axis at some point in the past.

Groundwater On Mars

Gale crater has signs of water much longer than previously believed, expanding the possible window for the development of life on the red planet.

Massive Fail

Could be a big win for astronomers! It’s possible astronomers have witnessed, for the first time, the birth of a black hole from a failed supernova.

Genome data from ancient Egyptian mummies

Yup, you read that right. Mummies have genetic secrets to tell.

Tree-climbing goats spit out seeds for science!

The famous tree-climbing goats of Morocco disperse seeds by spitting them out. This bad habit may explain how ruminants who are quite good at breaking down large seeds contribute to their habitat.

What does a piece o’ pizza and fish fin have in common?

That bend you make to get the cheesy goodness into your mouth could also prevent fish from being too floppy!

Kissing macaques

IS A TERRIBLE IDEA! Don’t think that macaques is sending out friendly signals of love. It will probably bite you.

The Methylome

Scientists are figuring out a new way to modify organisms without affecting the genes. This new study tracks the methylation marks on the rice genome to enable epigenetic modification.

Waste Not, want not

Let’s all agree to call it water resource reclamation instead of wastewater treatment, shall we?

How Many Taste Buds?

Looks like there might be 6th taste sense thanks to a new study in Nature Neuroscience that found taste receptors in the mouth that respond to water.

Cannabis For Epilepsy

When given CBD as a treatment for Dravet Syndrome, children had almost 50% fewer seizures in a month.

Beauty And Science

People think unattractive people do better science.

