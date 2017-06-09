07 June, 2017 – Episode 622 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Interview w/ Adrienne Godschalx re: Plant Defenses, Confirming Einstein, Void Life, We’re All Moroccan?, Old Rock… Paintings, CAR-T Therapy Win, Monkey Cat!!!, Climate’s All Connected, Magic Of Mucus, And Much More…

This Week in What Has Science Done For Me Lately…

“I am an avid outdoors person, and live in eastern kentucky. Thanks to the biologists in Kentucky, in my life I have seen the return of the white tailed deer to Kentucky, along with turkey, otter, beaver, and elk. Black bear are working their way back, and hopefully grouse and quail will make a comeback soon…. currently they are battling diligently to stop white nose syndrome from destroying our bats, and to stop the emerald ash boarer from destroying our trees…… I am sure there is much more that I am forgetting”

–Minion Jeremiah Fuoss

Interview w/ Adrienne Godschalx on plants and their defenses

Adrienne moved to Portland in high school, and studied biology at Western Oregon University. She is currently a PhD candidate in Biology getting ready to defend her dissertation work, and a National Science Foundation (NSF) Graduate Research Fellow in the Ballhorn Lab at Portland State University.

Confirming Einstein

Data mining observations of stars orbiting black holes made by the Keck telescope has allowed physicists to confirm general relativity.

Void Life

We live in a cosmological void. Understanding this might help clear up some discrepancies in measurements of the expansion rate of the universe.

We’re all Moroccan?

New skull find take humanity back to 300,000 years old.

Earliest directly dated rock paintings from southern Africa

What was going on 3000-5000 years ago?

CAR T-Cell therapy

Latest trial sends multiple myeloma into lasting remission.

Monkey Cat!!!

Caught on video, the Monkey cat of lore has been sighted.

It’s all connected

Marine reserves could curb the effects of climate change – safe havens could make all the difference.

“It’s like having a runny nose, but on your lips…”

Scientists set out to discover “the magic of mucus” in feeding on corals

