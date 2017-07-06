05 July, 2017 – Episode 626 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

A Case Against Placenta, Another Extinction!, Our Little Runaways, Neanderthals Get Back, Pretty Fairy Wrens, Praying Mantis Discovery, Ancient Potatoes of Utah, Copying Roman Concrete , Menstruation Brain, Killer Pregnancy, Scorpion-milking Robot, Marshmallows Redux, And Much More!!!

This Week in What Has Science Done For Me Lately…

“What science has done for me is to help me live my life to the fullest. I have a hard time controlling my mood and focus, and have for my whole life. Working with several doctors to get Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and the right antidepressant and stimulant medications for my condition have helped me get through my day to day a lot more smoothly. Without science and the scientific community, I might not be here today. Thank you for making the show, and good science to you all!”

–Minion Konrad Rahill

A Case Against Placenta

A case study published by the CDC argues against ingesting placenta pills post-pregnancy.

Another Extinction!

A massive and previously unrecognized marine megafauna extinction took place at the end of the Pliocene that saw losses of one-third of all large marine animals.

Our Little Runaways

There are fast-moving stars in our galaxy, called hypervelocity stars. Once we thought they had been flung from the galactic center, but new evidence concludes that they were expelled from the Large Magellanic Cloud when their binary partners exploded.

DNA based Neander History

Mitochondrial DNA from Neanderthal individual who died in Swabian Jura in modern-day southwest Germany suggests that Neanderthals received genetic contribution from Africa by hominins that are closely related to modern humans more than 220,000 years ago

Bird-eating preying mantises

They’re on every continent except Antarctica. There, that’s a thing you know now…

Pretty boys have a target on their backs

And when it comes to fairy wrens, they know it!

Ancient Potatoes of Utah

Potato-eating peoples presided perhaps 11,000 years back.

Copying Roman Concrete

Scientists have figured out what gives Roman concrete its longevity… unique minerals that form from chemical interactions with seawater actually make the material stronger over time.

Menstruation Brain

Best study to date finds no link between female hormone changes and cognition.

Killer Pregnancy

Pregnancies in Southern resident Killer whales have a high fail rate mainly due to decresing salmon stocks.

Humpback Bubbles

But, Humpback whales do enjoy their bubbles.

Scorpion-milking robot

It turns out that is a thing we need! Hooray for science!

Marshmallows Redux

When given the “Marshmallow Test” Nso children from Camaroon were able to wait for a treat much longer than their German counterparts.

The Bloop Solved?

Is the mysterious sound simply the sound of ice quaking and calving in the ocean? NOAA says yes.

Juno Celebrates Anniversary

As of yesterday, Juno has been in orbit around Jupiter for one year, and next week on July 10th will execute its 6th flyby of the planet with all of its instruments on to record activity of the Great Red Spot.

