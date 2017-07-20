19 July, 2017 – Episode 628 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Interview w/ Jessica Hebert, Shadow Occult, Space Sounds, Movie Cells, Pushing It Back, Frak., Thin Watery Line, No Bird Crossing, Squirrels Never Forget, World Robot Domination, And Much More…

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

Despite anything you may hear to the contrary…

We humans originated on Earth…

We evolved from the great magnitude of fauna the earth has produced over 4 billion years…

We were forged in the fear of predation…

Where any miscalculation of risk might be our last…

And in the cunning adaptations of the hunt…

Learning how to catch our prey in more and more inventive ways…

And we are every bit the animal our ancestors were…

Beasts with brains, but beasts all the same…

And while all manner of modernity over the years has sought to claim itself civilized…

Every modernity of thought has kept the core conclusions of predator and prey…

That it is better to run or hide than it is to be eaten…

That it is better to fight and kill than it is to go hungry…

And that it is better to eat than to be eaten…

And while we struggle to construct modernity after modernity based on anything other than these principles…

One aspect of our modern age does seem to buck the trend of animal instinct…

Because only recently have we as a species, a society and a civilization,

Only now have we earthlings discovered, for no earthly reason at all…

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

This Week in What Has Science Done For Me Lately…

“Hello Kiki, Blair, and Justin,

I am alive because of science. When I turned 50, I had a colonoscopy, a test developed by and recommended by medical science. The test found cancer.

I then had a bunch of scientifically designed scans, CT, PET and MRI, to figure out the size of the tumor and if it has spread.

For treatment I had radiation with a very advanced machine, surgery and then chemotherapy, all developed by scientists and physicians.

I am now 3 years from the end of treatment. I am being monitored using CT scans and advanced blood tests. So far, there is no sign of the return of the cancer.

So, what science has done for me is it saved my life.”

–Patron Eric Knapp

Eric-in-AK in the chatroom

Interview with Jessica Hebert –

Jessica Hebert is a biology PhD student at Portland State University in Portland, Oregon studying the placenta. Jessica enjoys teaching and hopes someday to have a research lab and teach at a primarily undergraduate institution. She also engages in public outreach by serving on panels at public conventions, local podcasts, and in her work as the media and outreach coordinator for PSU’s Biology Investgations and Outreach (BIO) organization. She also makes nerdy music about science, Doctor Who, zombies, and more with her band, The PDX Broadsides, and with friends and collaborators through Facebook’s Theme Music. She can sometimes be seen running around with a band of privateers, PDXYAR, and occasionally finds time to sleep.

Shadow Occult

This is the story of the amazing observation recently achieved by NASA’s New Horizon’s team.

Space Sounds

NASA scientists are listening to the space around the Earth to discover more about plasma waves and how they shape space weather.

Movie Cells

Harvard researchers have encoded DNA with the first movie using CRISPR/Cas9 technology.

Pushing It Back

Kakadu find confirms earliest Australian arrivals arrived a long time ago.

Frak.

Treated hydraulic fracturing wastewater may pollute area water sources.

Sparrows threatened by climate change, but not exactly how you might expect…

Seaside sparrows live in the thin line between the water and open clearings. Sea level rise is forcing nests into new territory, resulting in chicks being picked off quickly and without too much effort.

Why didn’t the bird cross the road?

Avian friends don’t cross large roadways, despite being able to fly. This is a game-changer for conservation.

Squirrels never forget

…but neither do I…

Robot Arm For You!

It’s a robot. It’s an arm. Wear it.

Robot Empowerment

Scientists are empowering robots to empower humans, which will in turn empower the robots. It’s all just so… empowering.

