26 July, 2017 – Episode 629 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Dead Football Brains, Measles Making Return?, Neanderthal Brain, Ant Life, Stop Smearing Snails, Nature's DJ, Speak Of Yourself, An Aging Target, On Geoengineering, Drinking For Memory

If you lose your keys, your phone and your wallet…

It’s probably not your best day, but you are still you…

You can lose your job, wreck your car, your dog might run away…

And you will still be you…

You can lose a toe, foot, a leg or legs…

and get around without them…

Missing both of your arms…

might rank you low on the friends I will call to help me move list…

But you are still you…

Having a spine is simply divine, but if yours is broke…

you are still going to be you.

Your brain…

however…

Is different…

Your brain is where you keep yourself…

it’s where you live…

It is you…

And You are it…

So take good care of yourself, by taking good care of your brain…

There is nothing you can do without your brain…

And without you,

your brain would have nothing to do…

Unless of course you were to hook it up directly to…

This Week In Science

Coming Up Next…

Dead Football Brains

The story here is that correlation does not equal causation, but in the brains of 202 football players of various skill levels who donated their brains to science, widespread brain damage was seen in 87% of the brains. This damage was correlated to behavioral problems in the individuals prior to death. This result suggests that CTE may be “related to prior participation in football”.

Measles Making Return?

A study modeling MMR vaccination rates concluded that only a small slip in vaccinations could lead to a resurgence of the measles in the US.

Neanderthals in your brain?

Neanderthal genes might be affecting brain and skull structure in a negative way for humans.

The life of an ant is a harsh one.

…and it only gets worse the more we learn about it.

Stop the snail smear campaign!

In this rare care of overestimating the effect of an invasive species, giant african snails may not be so bad after all.

Whales: Nature’s DJ

Whales learn songs like we do, and make remixes like your favorite DJ.

Speak Of Yourself

“Look at that good looking person in the mirror, oh wait, it’s me!” Maybe we should all adopt the third-person perspective.

An Aging Target

An aging hypothalamus may be the root of all aging. When researchers transplanted neural stem cells OR microRNA vesicles from young mice into the hypothalamus of mice, aging symptoms improved and the rate of aging slowed in the animals. Now, we have to ask if it will work the same in humans.

On Geoengineering

Could spraying particles into marine clouds help cool the planet?

Drinking For Memory

A test of the hypothesis that alcohol can improve memory found that it does.

Everybody Screams

Or, at least, humans are capable of determining when another animal is under duress just based on the sounds it is making.

Shark Gape

Sharks swallow with their shoulders!

Deserved Australia Bashing

In the name of balancing economic activities with conservation, the Australian government is rolling back marine protected areas established 5 years ago, re-opening more coastal areas to fishing. One area that will be particularly impacted is the Great Barrier Reef, which will see 76% of its area become permissive to fishing compared to 46% currently – although, commercial activities are reduced.

Dropping Sperm

Counts in Western men have decreased by about 50% since the 1970’s.

