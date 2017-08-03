02 August, 2017 – Episode 630 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Interview w/ Jaya Iyer, Embryonic Editing, Hypnosis In The Brain, Echo Chambers Online, Ocean Body Snatchers, Itsy Bitsy Personality, Cheater Cleaners, Neuron Cooperation, And Much More…

That said:

Welcome to planet earth…

It’s a nice place,

as far as planets go,

and depending on your tastes…

Geologically active,

though only modestly so…

Temperature ranges are mostly stable,

depending on your sensitivity…

Its surface is mostly water…

liquid form…

though some of it remains frozen…

Radiation levels more stable than most…

thanks to a robust magnetic field…

All in all not the most remarkable rock upon which to contemplate the universe

until you notice its one exceptional feature…

As some of you may have already noticed,

Planet Earth is teeming with life!

And what a wonderful diversity,

variety,

and symbiotic complimentary complexity of life forms…

The organisms that have arisen here

are some of the most marvelously amazing metabolisms you could ever imagine…

Perfect subjects for study,

as I’m sure you will agree…

Watch your step,

try not to disturb them too much as you conduct your research…

And while you are here be sure to tune into…

This Week In Science,

Coming Up Next…

This Week in What Has Science Done For Me Lately…

“Science has saved me from Respiratory Disease Syndrome as an infant

That is what science has done for me.”

— Minion Ilyas Tannira

Interview w/ Jaya Iyer

Originally from India, Jaya got a Ph.D. in Fashion Merchandising from Iowa State University. She has taught Fashion buying and wrote a textbook on Fashion in Emerging Markets which is widely used in universities. She also worked in apparel manufacturing and exporting. She is the former apparel buyer for ThinkGeek. Thanks to inspiration from her daughter, Jaya founded Svaha and became determined to change the landscape of apparel.

Embryonic Editing

A team led by OHSU researcher, Shoukrat Mitalipov, successfully edited a gene mutation in human embryos using CRISPR.

Hypnosis In The Brain

A study of hypnosis found changes in the electrical activity in the brains of highly suggestible people as a result of being hypnotized.

Echo Chambers Online

We like our echo chambers, and when faced with debunking posts we tend to ignore them and reinforce our position.

Personal profiles for spiders!

What kind of spider is the best hunter? Science will tell us what to fear!

Cleaner fish? More like cheater fish!! Ammirite??

Boat noise may cause cleaner fish to not hold up their end of the symbiosis deal…

Snake Bites not so bad in Australia

So quit being such drama queens, Aussies! 🙂

Neuron Cooperation

Scientists have discovered how we recognize faces.

Maybe An Exomoon

The Kepler mission has possibly detected a moon orbiting a planet outside our solar system.

Drinking into old age…

good for you!

Magnetic Robo Viruses

going for a swim?

