23 August, 2017 – Episode 633 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Interview w/ James S.A. Corey, Exxon Misled People, There Is Hope, Hydrothermal Activity on Mars, Raining Diamonds in Neptune, Dry Old Moon, Don’t Take Vitamins?, Feeling Female Fish?, Holy Shrinking Mackerel!, Teeth Mussels!, Elite Bacteria, And Much More…

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“”Hello all,

First off I am a newer listener, I have started listening to the podcast while doing some mindless tasks at my internship.

Science has always been a common theme in my life, I was brought up by a mother with a biology degree and a passion for instilling a love for learning and reading in younger generations. I am going into my final semester of my Bachelors in Industrial Chemistry Technology and while chemistry is my main love I do enjoy all other aspects of science.

My two things that science has done for me most recently are these:

1) My sister. When she was in kindergarten she was diagnosed with juvenile type 1 diabetes and without the medical advances made in using insulin she wouldn’t most likely be around and while my younger self may have liked the idea of not being the middle child I have grown fond of her over the years. She is now becoming a fine young lady who is interested in Biotechnology for when she graduates high school.

And on a less serious note

2) while driving home tonight from my internship I forgot that I needed to get gas and was cutting it very close by the time I got to my exit (I live in a rural part of Michigan where there can be stretches of highway without gas stations) thankfully the car I was driving is a hybrid and I was able to pad my 10 miles till empty by driving so that the car was using the electric engine! So thank you to the scientists and engineers that worked so hard on that technology and making it so I didn’t have to walk a few miles to get gas.

Thank you guys for creating a medium in which I can learn new things every day even though I am not in classes right now.”

–TWIS minion Teddi

Interview with James S.A. Corey

James S.A. Corey is the pen name of fantasy author Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck who write the Expanse novels. They both live in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The novels have been picked up as a series by the SyFy channel, and are currently in production on their third season, and the seventh novel in the series is in process.

Exxon Misled People

An analysis of internal and academic documents versus public advertorials found that Exxon was aware of climate change, but marketed misleading information about it to the public.

There Is Hope

Publishing in Nature Energy, researchers estimate that public health benefits alone air quality improvements from solar and gas implementation equal or even surpass subsidies spent to support them.

Hydrothermal Activity on Mars…

It could be hydrothermal, but might just look like it.

Raining Diamonds in Neptune…

Making it rain diamonds in a lab supports the phenomenon in the Neptune atmosphere.

Dry Old Moon

A new analysis of a Rusty Rock from the moon finds that the interior of the moon is likely very dry, and questions a recent finding of a wet lunar interior.

Been taking your vitamins?

Research finds a link between heavy vitamin B intake and lung cancer

Fish’s favorite feeling is female

Or so it may seem for sex-changing fish!

Holy shrinking mackerel, Batman!

Warming waters are shrinking fish, so add that to the list, i guess…

My teeth look amazing, but I always taste fishy…

Mussels may hold the key to making sure our teeth keep up with longer life expectancy!

Elite Bacteria

Scientists are characterizing the microbiomes of elite athletes with the intention of possibly creating a probiotic for the rest of us.

VR For Animals

Satellite images of the eclipse from NASA!

