03 January, 2018 – Episode 652 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Native Migrations, Political Instability, White Nose Hope, Foxy Moth Friends, Solving Global Warming, Bacterial Ultrasound, Tinnitus Treatment

Newly discovered Native American population reveals migration

The DNA and archaeological evidence reveals an ancient population of humans who led the population of North America over 20,000 years ago, and that might lead to a shift in thinking about how exactly that migration took place.

Political instability and weak governance bad news for species

These turned out to be the greatest factor when it comes to biodiversity and species loss. Yet another reason for us to GET IT TOGETHER, ALREADY!

Mismatched female friend groups a win-win for moths

When an unattractive female moth hangs out with her foxy friend, it benefits them both, by simultaneously making the unattractive female look more enticing, and by making the attractive one look even better! Wait… which one am I? D’oh…

White Nose Syndrome may have found its match!

UV light has been shown in lab tests to irrevocably damage the DNA of closely-related fungus. The bats may have a shot, yet!!

Global Warming solved!!!

sort of…

Bacterial Ultrasound

Medical science really has make leaps and bounds, to the point where you can mess with a bacterium, send it inward, and ask it, “how’s the weather down there?”

Tinnitus Treatment

A unique device might help the 10% of people in the US who suffer from debilitating tinnitus get back to work.

