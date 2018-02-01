31 January, 2018 – Episode 656 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Naked Mole Rat Longevity, Genetic Jitters, Eureka!, Horse Toes, Rooster Roadies, Rolling The Dice, Muscle Memory, Cancer vaccine!, Genetic Nurture, Genome Sequencing, Plastics R Bad, Voynich AI Crack, And Much More…

Naked Mole Rat Longevity

May you live long, like a naked mole rat. Naked mole rats don’t follow the usual mortality pattern seen in mammals. Somehow they manage to age without aging, without their odds of mortality increasing over time.

Genetic Jitters

A paper in Nature supports a postulate originally made by Watson and Crick, suggesting that genetic mutations, which are essentially the result of cellular machinery copying errors, are due to ‘quantum jitters’ in which DNA bases shift their shape for just long enough to become incorrectly incorporated into the DNA strand. These occurred at the same rate that such mutations occur naturally, and provides a mechanism for the genetic mistakes.

Eureka!

There’s gold in them there microbes!

We were wrong about the horses, all along!

Horses and similar hoofed critters may have a complete set of digits, after-all.

Why would a rooster make the perfect roadie?

Because they have built-in earplugs!

This Week in What Has Science Done For Me Lately

“Science gave me a frame of reference in which to view the world. I was trained as a biochemist and eventually became a database designer.

For me, I am able to view an entire system and break it down to individual components. When something goes wrong I use the scientific method to analyze what is working and not working.

I use enzymology to view data flow like enzyme reactions in a biochemical pathway. Finding optimal paths and identifying bottlenecks.

The tools I learned as a scientist help me identify problems, and figure them out helps me every day. You don’t have to be a scientist to thing like a scientist.

Jerry Salem

Love the show. I mention it at least once a week to my friends and family!

–Jerry Salem Ph.D.”

Rolling the dice to rid the world of fate

How dice and psychology progressed hand in hand.

Muscle Memory

Scientists report a change in epigenetic tags on genes related to muscle growth as a result of exercise and muscle growth that remain after muscle shrinks and affect later growth.

Cancer vaccine! for mice

A promising cancer treatment essentially cured mice of cancer and protected them from future outbreaks. Clinical human trials are currently underway.

Genetic Nurture

The genes you did not inherit from your parents have about 30% the influence of the genes you did inherit, but what does this really tell us about nature versus nurture?

Genome Sequencing Advance

The entire human genome was sequenced using a miniION nanopore sequencer… there was a bit of tweaking involved, but they did it.

Plastics are bad, mmkay?

Plastics present in and around corals ruin their general health, and decrease their chance of survival. So no, DON’T TAKE THAT DISPOSABLE STRAW, KAREN!

Voynich AI Crack

An AI algorithm might have succeeded where decades of human analysis has failed, and cracked the code of the Voynich manuscript.

