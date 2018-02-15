14 February, 2018 – Episode 658 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

How Many Loves?, Predictions Of Infidelity, Moving Mammoths, Loving The Flow, Femme Fatale Fireflies, Memory Is Sexy, Bunnies Abound, Pup Pituitary, Can’t Buy Love, Can Buy Happiness, And Much More…

How Many Loves?

An analysis of 50 languages found that there are at least 14 different kinds of love.

Predictions Of Infidelity

There are many factors involved in relationship success, two studies identify those factors in the hopes of improving fidelity.

Love with the lights on…

A breakthrough in flow battery technology might bring us more sustainable energy.

Moving Mammoths

Mammoths on the move, cared for one another.

Femme Fatale Fireflies

These ladies are savage, but they just do what they need to survive.

Memory is sexy

Especially when it leads you to the sweet sweet nectar… Mmmm….

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“Here are two more sonnets Blair. I’m not sure either is what you’re looking

for, so ignore them at your pleasure.

My Springtime Hell

Perth Winter rains dye all the pastures green

The Spring is close behind, where hell ensues

The views are plundered by a new regime

As wildflowers bloom in all their wondrous hues

East winds now rising from the low plateau

Lift pollen grains into the clear blue skies

They’re carried down on to the plains below

Instilling misery in countless eyes

But thanks to science, Spring I can endure

Non drowsy anti-histamines, the cure.

My Podcast Heaven

I eagerly await each episode

My ears are filled with science, day and night

A hundred podcasts to my phone download

Flash memory stores untold gigabytes

But list’ning hours are too few in each day

And science shows have grown in recent years

But I can change the speed at which they play

At 1.3 I’ve caught up on arrears

So thanks to science, I am entertained

As more of our vast cosmos is explained

–Stephen”

Bunnies abound

And, they have for a very long time.

Pituitary pups

A stress hormone released while in the womb may be entirely responsible for domesticated wolf traits.

Water Is Rising

At a faster pace than we thought. Turns out the acceleration of the pace of sea level rise is going to increase sea level by about 60 cm instead of the estimated 30 cm by 2100.

Can’t Buy Love

Relationships with high levels of materialism are rated as less satisfying, and have a higher chance of failure.

Can Buy Happiness

But, apparently, if you make $95,000 a year, you will be happy.

Entropy And Intelligence

Does an entropic brain correlate with intelligence? In this study it did.

Tesla Orbital Estimation

The Tesla vehicle is potentially settled into a stable orbit with a low probability of impact with the Earth or Venus over the next million years or so…

Lactation is for the birds!

The same hormone responsible for lactation in humans may be linked to parental care in zebra finches. See? This story had absolutley nothing to do with a bird with udders. Now try to get that image out of your head. Oops!

