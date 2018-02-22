21 February, 2018 – Episode 659 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

Interview w/ Dr. Ryan Kobrick, Let’s Talk Gender, Focus On Depression, Old DNA New News, Bacterial Bouncers, Snapping Shrimp Racket, Viral Hormones, Wine, And Much More…

Interview w/ Dr. Ryan L. Kobrick

He is an Assistant Professor of Spaceflight Operations (formerly Commercial Space Operations) in the College of Aviation at +Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach and Principal Investigator of the ERAU Spacesuit Utilization of Innovative Technology Laboratory (S.U.I.T. Lab). He s the Chairman of the Board and President of Yuri’s Night, a USA 501(c)3 non-profit organization with the aim of connecting hundreds of thousands of people around the world to celebrate and honor the past of human spaceflight, while building a stairway to the future. And, he just recently participated as a crewmember in The Mars Society’s Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS).

“Thanks to Medical science and psychology, i am able to work as part of community. I am diagnosed with minor schizophrenia and without medicine and therapy, I really do not know where i would be without them.

Also as bonus, i would like to thank Computer Scientist and Engineer, to me able to use these things called computers and me have to able to gain a professional schooling in them.

I have paper as Datanome (Computer Information Technic, professional school degree)

But as i have schizophrenia i am not able to work in my schooled profession, but i am able to take advantage of it and work in socially rehabilitative work project as part of my therapy.

–Kosti Ranki”

Let’s Talk Gender

…and science. Why aren’t there more women in science? This data makes things even more confusing.

Focus On Depression

Chinese researchers discovered that a site in the brain called the lateral habenula might be responsible for some aspects of depression… in mice, but still, it’s interesting.

Ancient Human DNA O’plenty

Mining ancient DNA tells a new story of European heritage.

Bacterial bouncers could save toads!

The bacteria present on toad and frog skin could provide protection from the deadly chytrid fungus.

Snapping Shrimp make racket in new digs

Snapping shrimp have been observed for the first time in coastal, pacific northwest waters. What’s more, there is a clear correlation between these percussive crustaceans and feeding grey whales. But the whales don’t eat shrimp…?

Viruses And Diabetes

How much disease is the result of viruses influencing hormones rather than the immune system?

Wine Is Good

…for longevity!

Wine Thwarts Bugs

…that cause tooth decay and gum disease.

Alcoholism Is Bad

It is highly correlated with dementia in France.

