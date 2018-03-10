07 March, 2018 – Episode 661 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Interview w/ Michael Shermer, African Flip Flop, Early Photosynthesis, That Sinking Feeling, Martens & Squirrels, Flying Pesticides, Earhart’s Bones, Tattoo Persistence, Killer Animals: Exposed!, And Much More…

Want to listen to a particular story from the show? You can do that here:

Interview with Dr. Michael Shermer

Dr. Shermer is a Presidential Fellow at Chapman University, founder of the Skeptic Society, founding publisher of Skeptic Magazine, and a prolific science writer with a monthly column in Scientific American and several book titles on subjects related to human beliefs. He has published a new book, called ‘Heavens on Earth: The Scientific search for the afterlife, immortality, and utopia’, and is here to talk with us about it.

African Flip Flop

Ancient burned huts reveal evidence of a cyclic pattern to magnetic field changes.

Early Photosynthesis

Did photosynthesis get it’s start a billion years earlier than thought?

That sinking feeling…

City of San Lantis

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“Hi Dr Kiki,

I have been a listener of the show since your appearance on Talk Nerdy and since then I have been wondering what story I should tell. Should I tell how I became a scientist and how I can help make medical procedures better? Should I tell about my first ever journey in an ambulance? But then this happened: My father had a major heart attack, he had an angiplasty and everything is fine. But that’s not what my story is! My story is about how science has given me critical thinking, because of which I could butt heads with my relatives whose “”alternative”” views would have affected the care that my father got. I come from India where the health industry is rife with homeopathy and alternative treatments. And without an exception EVERY relative said the same thing. “”I know this guy who had multiple blockages and he did not get an angioplasty and he is doing better than before!””. “”I know this guy who treated his heart problem with homeopathy””. No matter how much data you show them it seems impossible to change their views! And pat comes their reply “”But what would you say about the guy who it really helped!”” On top of that, its disheartening when the govt. proposes a “”bridge course”” to homeopaths which will allow them to practice normal medicine like a normal doctor! But well, in the end, I am content that I am able to take (at times force) decisions about my parents’ healthcare from all the scientific knowledge that I was able to gain with their support, help and encouragement ???? Happy Science to everyone!

-Ashish”

Pine Martens and Squirrels work together

Conservation tale as old as time, or Blair’s worst nightmare??

Natural pesticides are really the only way to farm.

Science says so! Now how to we get industrial agriculture on board with ditching the chemicals and recruiting birds of prey??

Making bones about it…

Did Amelia Earhart die on an island in the Pacific?

Tattoo Persistence

Science has discovered why tattoos last.

Killer Animals: Exposed!

…and it’s not sharks… or spiders… or snakes…

