14 March, 2018 – Episode 662 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

No New Neurons, Different Signals, Nursemaid Neanderthals, Barn Mouse Domesticity, Team Termite!, A Hermit’s Bones, Bt Benefits, Detecting The Undetectable, Flying Fossil, Raven Ravings, Spider Gifts, And Much More…

No New Neurons

The jury is still out, but a recent study suggests that adult humans do not grow new brain cells.

Different Signals

Astronomers find not dark matter at the center of our galaxy, but really old stars instead.

The future of nursing…

may be waiting in our past.

Which came first? The barn cat or the barn mouse?

Wild mice domesticated themselves, when given food, shelter, and some warmth. What’s more, they started to look like pet mice! These domesticated species are looking less and less intentional… take that, human hubris?

Old termites take one for the team

Older soldiers take on the front line, saving the young, spry individuals to guard the inner-most sections of the nest. But, they don’t appear to be better or worse fighters, so termites just seem to see the elderly as disposable. Yikes…

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?

“Hi Dr. Kiki,

First, I would like to say that I love the show and have been

listening for years. I don’t have the financial means to donate, but I

try and get everyone I know to watch/listen to the show. Now, On to the

topic at hand.

First off, I would not be alive without the involvement of

medical science. Apparently, my mother and I did not get along to well

during gestation. Without the help of doctors and advances of medical

treatments I likely would have died before I was born.

When I was a kid I spent most of my time watching/reading

science fiction. I was always more drawn to realistic sci/fi such as

Arthur C Clarke. A trait I have yet to out grow. Thus I have had

multiple decades of of entertainment and thought provoking stories.

I’ve always had a knack for technology. Rather it be

electronics or computers. Computers really just being very complex

electronics. Thus I have spent most of my adult years in the computer

repair field. The advances in physics and technology have left me in a

perpetual state of learning. Something I enjoy way more now then I did

as a kid.

Both of my kids have had life saving medical treatments.

Without which I would not have the two most precious things in the

world to me. My girls have grown to be amazing people. My oldest is

wanting to move to California for college and considering UC Davis as a

likely destination for a degree in genetics. I think in large part to

listening to your show.

What has science done for me lately? My life, my kids lives, a

career, and basically everything I enjoy and hold dear in this life.

Thanks again for an awesome show,

Rug”

Rediscovered phantom

Footprints in the earth are corroborated by bones found in a hermit’s collection.

Bt Benefits

A study suggests that Bt corn has a lot of benefits.

What do spacecraft, newborns and endangered shellfish have in common?

Bacteria, of course.

Flying Fossil

Archaeopteryx might have flown like a pheasant.

Raven Ravings

Raven calls communicate age and sex of the caller to those listening.

Chinese Space Junk

It’s falling to Earth later this month.

Twinning No More

The results are in. Going to space changes DNA.

IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE THAT COUNTS

Hunting spider ladies are not fooled by flashy wrapping paper, they only care about the quality of gift inside.

