28 March, 2018 – Episode 664 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

No Dark Matter, Too Much Water, Humans In Canada!, People Everywhere, Mama Bears, Shark Poop Factories, Buried Controversy, Worms For Weightloss, Superbug Battle, Brain Mapping Revolution, Not Really New Organ, Fish Lunch Lag, And Much More…

No Dark Matter

A galaxy that should have loads of dark matter has been found lacking.

Too Much Water

Does the TRAPPIST-1 system have too much water for life?

Humans in Canada!

Or, at least their footprints.

People everywhere

Even where the Amazon was thought to be uninhabited.

Mama bears have another reason to keep their cubs at home.

Due to hunting pressure, bears are staying home longer. Is this an explanation for those “lazy millenials” who won’t move out? Perhaps…

Sharks are important! For even more reasons!

They’re population control, but they’re also… Poop factories! And their poop keeps coral reefs thriving!

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“Science has given me a deeper appreciation for EVERYTHING, and is constantly keeping me humble and amazed. I graduated from UC Davis in 2000 with a BS in Electrical Engineering, I was one of the 10% of females in my class by the way, but that is another topic. The amount of physics, math, logic and programming that I studied has allowed me to see the world with new appreciation. I was particularly interested in learning about where the hardware met software and how we could possibly push these electrons through silicon logic gates and get the amazing software we all take for granted today.

I’m far from an electrical engineer now, but I am an avid knitter! I started knitting when I was pregnant with my son 11 years ago and haven’t stopped. You might be wondering what has this got to do with science? Well, knitting is made up of two stitches, Kint and Purl. Much like the 0’s and 1’s that underpin our entire complex digital life, I can take the knit and purl stitchs and create elaborate sweaters, socks, hats and plushies for my kids. I’ve grown an appreciation for the natural properties of wool, did you know it is naturally antibacterial, water wicking and keeps you warm in the cold yet breaths in warmer temperatures? Knowing the micron lengths of the fibers has allowed me to pick the non-scratchy fibers. Science has given me “”super wash”” wool yarn that if my knits get thrown into the wash then they won’t felt. I also spin my own yarn now, and again it’s science that has given me a deep appreciation for this ancient craft and understand how the twist energy in a single ply and the alignment of the fibers can affect how fluffy or smooth the yarn turns out, which affects the drape of the garment or object I create. I’ve learned about natural dyes and how indigo dye vats are actually alive! These age old chemistry experiments have given us color to play with and wear. Could you imagine only wearing gray, white, black or brown every single day?

So, that’s my odd story about what science has done for me… that and everywhere I look I can appreciate just how much science goes into it. Science is all around us. Sometimes I see Forier Transform patterns when driving past a field of young orchard trees. We have learned so much being on this planet, yet there is so much still unknown. So thank you for bringing the science each week!

–Sharon Troia”

Buried controversy

Did the Neanderthals bury their dead?

Worms For weight loss

The newest dietary fad may soon be… tapeworms!

Or Don’t Eat

Caloric restriction might keep us young.

Give me room lots of room…

C.difficile likes its space.

Brain Mapping Revolution

In the vein of faster and better, MAPseq technology might be the path to better understanding of the brain.

Superbug Battle

Teixobactin proves successful at treating Staph infection in animals.

Not Really New

What’s being touted as a “new” organ system in humans is not really new, and probably not really an organ.

Fat fish can’t swim

A big meal slows even the most dominant fishes down to the back of the pack. So quit rushin me, Karen, I just had a big lunch!!

