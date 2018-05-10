09 May, 2018 – Episode 670 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

Interview w/ Dr. Carin Bondar, Outlier US, NASA’s InSight, Cloudless Skies, ExoLife, Swedish Wood, Earthquakes & Elephants, Fishy Smart Skin, Polygamous Owls, Bad Tourist, Fast Benefits, And Much More…

Take our audience survey!!!

Want to listen to a particular story from the show? You can do that here. Just look for the time-code link in the description.

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

In a world that is constantly evolving

and revolving at about a thousand miles per hour…

It is easy to get lost in the constant motion and commotion

of being a hairless ape in the type of race designed for furry rats…

Just how to make satisfying sense of it all…

How to get a half way decent understanding of everything…

So that you can know what to expect, see what’s coming next.

Should I bring an umbrella,

how do black holes form,

can I safely swallow gum,

can I still chew gum while being swallowed by a black hole…

Answering the important day to day questions…

This is what the hairless ape brain wants to do more than anything…

But how?

Yes, the modern hairless ape could just google the world one question at a time…

Or we could delve directly into the deep end of human knowledge

and learn the questions we never thought to ask here on

This Week In Science

Coming Up Next…

Interview with Dr. Carin Bondar

Making a return appearance on TWIS, is our guest tonight, Dr. Carin Bondar. Carin is a biologist, author and TV/Web Host. She is a psychotherapist, jungle explorer, glass artist, former ballerina, TED speaker and mother of 4. She does it all, and in addition is a wild mom… no, wait, she wrote a book that’s just out called ‘Wild Moms-Motherhood in the animal kingdom’.

Support us on Patreon!

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“I think my story is a little bit different than what you usually read, but I hope you will appreciate it nonetheless. I grew up in a small town of about 2,600 people. Yes, you read that number right. It is a tiny little town in the northern panhandle of Idaho. Growing up, I didn’t exactly have the best access to a quality scientific education. As you can imagine, in a town like that, they tend to frown upon “that evolution stuff” and only teach it because it is mandated by the state. However, after high school, I did manage to get out of that small town and into the local community college. Boy, was that a shock. Needless to say, I did not fare well at first. I ended up dropping out and going to work as a welder. After a few years I began to get curious about things. I started to look up answers to the questions that puzzled me. As I came to find out, much of what I assumed to be true, was blatantly false. The more books I read, and the more research I did, I came to fall in love with science. Programs like TWIS also helped drastically. Against the odds, I decided to go back to school and chase a degree in mechanical engineering. I am almost finished with my associates, and will soon be going after my bachelors. Science has given me the opportunity to better myself, my career, and my understanding of the world as it really is, and not as I wanted it to be. I just want to end by saying thank you for the work you do here on TWIS and for the work of all science communicators, your efforts truly do pay off.

Thank you,

Jesse”

Outlier US

According to new research into political identities and likelihood of subscribing to conspiracy theories, the US stands alone… especially with respect to views on climate change.

NASA’s InSight

Currently on its way to the red planet, NASA’s InSight mission will investigate the interior of Mars; hopefully, telling us more about the formation of rocky planets.

Cloudless Skies

A gas-giant called WASP-96b has been discovered allowing scientists to probe it’s interior and ask questions about gaseous planets.

Swedes propose making more things out of wood…

And, created a new, strong cellulose nanofiber for the job.

Before we find life on other planets,

we need a way to find life on other planets…

What do earthquakes have to do with elephants?

Seismographic equipment could aid in tracking and protecting these enormous, graceful animals.

Smart Skin is for the fishes

A new technology could pave the way for non-invasive tracking of marine animals.

Polygamy in Great Horned Owls

Two females and one male made an unlikely parenting team in an observation that is the first of its kind.

Don’t Be A Tourist

Science says you’re bad for the environment.

One Gene

Is it enough to define a species for conservation?

Fast Benefits

24 hours of fasting is enough to induce regeneration in intestinal stem cells.

If You love TWIS, please consider making a donation below.

Don’t forget to tell a friend about TWIS, and to check out our Patreon page!