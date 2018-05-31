30 May, 2018 – Episode 673 – This Week in Science (TWIS) Podcast

Ups And Downs, 3D Eyes, Cosmochemical Start, Adaptable Zombie Ants, Too Many Women?, Feathered Friends, No Regrets, Pass Along Stress, Olive Older, Robot Muscles, Killing the Electric Car, And Much More…

Take our audience survey!!!

Want to listen to a particular story from the show? You can do that here. Just look for the time-code link in the description.

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

This show is for you.

Not just any you, but the ideal you.

And not just any ideal you…

Your Ideal you.

The you, you always wanted to you be.

The best you.

You may or may not be your ideal self right now…

If you are, congratulations.

If you aren’t, don’t worry…

Chances are if you were your ideal self right now…

…it would only be because you lack imagination.

Whichever you you happen to be at the moment…

The following hour of programming is designed to make it easier

for you to understand the world you are in,

the world you are from,

and the world you are in for…

with the latest progress reports from…

This Week In Science,

Coming Up Next…

Ups And Downs

The current decline in the Great Barrier Reef isn’t its first. A new study suggests the reef died and came back 5 times over the past 30,000 years.

3D Eyes

In a technology first, researchers have shown proof-of-concept for 3D printing corneas.

Cosmochemical Start

Even though it’s not a true planet anymore, Pluto came from somewhere. Researchers with SWRI using data from ESA’s Rosetta and NASA’s New Horizon’s missions think it took the combining of a billion comets or equivalent Kuiper belt objects.

Zombie Ants find climate change solution

It’s all in what they decide to bite.

A world with too many women?

Once, it seemed like women outnumbered men to a radical degree, but thanks to some computations now we know the genders of that time and place were more balanced.

Birds know each other, even across species!

Fairy wrens can tell each other apart, even when they aren’t the same species! This way, they can tell friend from foe.

Alarm calls from feathered friends keep the neighborhood safe

Antshrikes in the Amazon are a keystone species, allowing for other birds to venture out in the open.

Support us on Patreon!

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“Hey! I’ve been listening to your show for years and I’ve decided to send in a “what has science done for me latelyyyyyyyy”

In 2015 my mum was diagnosed with very late stage 3 ovarian cancer, and the various scans she had made the surgery relatively safe, and the following PET scans allowed close monitoring of future growths. As well as this, advances in chemotherapy and blood tests have allowed my mothers medical oncologist to keep a close eye and tailor her treatment depending how her body reacts. Thank you to advances in medical science.

–Aidan Jeffes”

A life without regret…

Is really no life at all.

Pass Along Stress

A Tufts University study showed two miRNA molecules found in the sperm of both mice and humans that correlate to stress in early life. In mice, these miRNA are passed to offspring for several generations.

Olive Older

The oldest oil ever found…

Robot Muscles

Scientists at the University of Tokyo are giving real muscles to robots.

Killing the Electric Car

In Scandinavia, an undercover shopper study found that car sales people were to blame for directing shoppers away from electric vehicles.

Chewing Gum

Can you walk and chew gum? If you’re trying to lose weight, maybe you should.

The more we learn, the less special we are…

Muscles considered “uniquely human” are actually quite commonplace in the ape family. Surprise surprise…

What does a stick insects and a strawberry have in common?

They both benefit from animals eating them. Maybe…

If You love TWIS, please consider making a donation below.

Don’t forget to tell a friend about TWIS, and to check out our Patreon page!