Pre-Order for 2017 Now!
-
Get your 2017 TWIS Calendar now!!!
15 November 2016 11:48 AM | 4 Comments
-
Live Show in Baltimore!!!
05 October 2016 1:09 PM | 2 Comments
-
Shopping for TWIS Goodies
08 April 2016 10:11 AM | No Comments
-
Take our audience survey!!!
21 January 2016 3:12 PM | 2 Comments
-
The 2016 TWIS Blair’s Animal Corner Calendars are here!
10 November 2015 1:48 PM | No Comments
- Get your 2017 TWIS Calendar now!!!
Wow – havent seen this show since it was on TWIT – Leo is nutz to have dropped it – glad to see you guys are still alive 🙂
supposed to rub them on ..not eat the funguses Justin
All 16 are now under contract from Ron Jeremy
Hope that you keep watching/listening! And, tell your friends that we’re still here!!!
haven’t watched since Twit days, good to see you
i’d like to get to the live show, but that time is expressed as 04:30:00. Is it presumptuous to imagine that’s meant as 4:30 PM, as you’d say normally, or is it 4:30 AM? In the latter case, it wouldn’t be Friday anywhere near Europe yet…
And which time zone? Pacific is again my presumption, but I could be very wrong.
Sorry to be snotty, but we are so used to having U.S. imperial units all over, that I just wanna check before I stay awake at night. I’m ten hours ahead of Pacific Time, so if you’re doing 16:30, i’ve got 02:30, at my GMT+2 zone time.
Which is why I prefer using GMT/UTC (which strictly speaking are not the same, but close enough)… 😀
I love your show, and I’ve donated, but I usually just get the audio podcast and listen while I’m walking…
Sorry! I do have a time zone bias, I guess… we broadcast live at 8pm Pacific Time, which would be 4am GMT. I hope you can join us at some point.
Thanks for listening!
Gotcha! I was staying up all night anyway and kept reloading this page occasionally, and eventually the countdown to the beginning started.
Love TWIS, all the science news, and especially the discussion. That song you start with? I want to know everything, but I know I can’t. I’m still doing my best. I usually catch you when I’m getting my constitutional, as a podcast.
Also Europe here. 🙂 I would love to hear it live. Really really love to. But 4.am. It’s just too much for me. Maybe at some point you would do an episode for your european listeners so that we can join? It would be so great!
Love the podcast! Keep up the great work!
nice to join here
Toi k biet phai noi nhu nao I love you. Nhung toi o VIETNAM
nice
smart pple deserve smart info…i guess
nice to join u.
Wow nice
Brain to brain. Would be nice for speaking to friends who speak other languages. Universal Translater would be world changing
It’s so fun to see you guys in action.
Tried to join chat but ran into a brain to brain can’t connect. Any way to make joining chat just a click with nickname process? Thankyou, i am probably missing something but it would be fun to throw in a thought. Great show!
Last night there were some issues with the chat. Our whole team was thrown out and couldn’t access it for quite a while. It is usually a very simple process to access the IRC. So sorry you ran into trouble. Pleas, try again next week!
Thanks! Glad that you could watch.
s there any way to watch the video version of the podcast at a later time? Not live?
You can always visit TWIS on Youtube where all shows are automatically posted after the live show.
Help me for more knowledge
I can volunteer to your mission.
Yes I would like to volunteer for the mission
Wait, they’re not a part of the TWIT network?
Wow, I had no idea.
Well, the content is still here. Keep it up!
Is there no show tonight 1/14/15, but a special show tomorrow instead 1/15/15?
my one word is naive.
not to be insulting at all but not one of you has tried to debunk bldg 7. and when u know that truth your worldview wont assume anything about what academia is confident about
TWIS doesn’t work that way. TWIS reports on the peer-reviewed scientific findings of the week. They sometimes go a week or two back if it’s really interesting though. If you know any peer-reviewed journal article about it I’m sure that the hosts would be happy to consider reporting on it.
Really great to see this show still going strong
Thank you, Nigel!
All of your science are belong to me now.
Thank you!
Thank you!
So tired with global warming hysterics. Why is everyone so blind that they cannot see the elephant in the room?
There is nothing our race can do which will make any noticeable difference to where our climate is headed. There are too many of us already, and that number is growing, and “everyone” will never stop wanting to eat, move around, feed, and reproduce, no matter how much you wish they would.
It would be great to have a count down to the next show. As someone on the other side of the world it’s a bit awkward to be in sync with the live show. -Which I’d like as I’m enjoying the show.
What sort of countdown would you like? I’m the one who would be doing this.
A counter on the watch TWIS live page that would have t- # days, # hours, # minutes to next live broadcast. Then if I’m GMT+11 or what ever it does not require me calculating how long from now. Who ever from where ever when they hit the page could see that there is a show in 6 days, or 10 minutes time.
Would certainly help me in catching the live show.
Make it so, Arenlor!
When I tried to join the chat using Chrome the top of the Captcha was cropped by the “Join Us In Chat” text and the video window. The top of the Captcha is where the instructions are to select particular images. So I was unable to complete the Captcha.
In Firefox enough of the Captcha instruction text was visible to read it, but it was partially hidden.
Strange… We will look into it! Thank you for letting us know, and we hope you are able to join more easily next time.
Thank you for making my time at work/car/gym a lot more enjoyable. This show has become a daily routine for a couple of months now. I am happy to say I am a Patreon member. Keep up the great work, I will keep listening.
You are welcome! Thank you for listening to and supporting TWIS!
They’re building a Ringworld!!
No show this week?
Would be awesome to have a countdown to our weekly fix.
Strange… the show was on as per usual. I’m sorry if you weren’t able to watch live!
Listened to it, didn’t account for the two hour daylight saving difference, so rather than 3pm Thursday you’re now at 5, or something like that, just after coffee break as opposed to before. Coffee time being the universal measure of when things happen.
It is nice to join here,,
Hello, Ni0 from Germany ! Nice 2 b here !