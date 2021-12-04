01 December, 2021 – Episode 853 – Science to Soothe Your Mississippi Madness

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Xenobot Reality Check, Spicy Breast Milk, Sperm Plastic, Solar Water, Flexible Biorepair Gel, COVID Update, Community Hippo Poop, Fishing Monkeys, Internet Of Brains, Brain PING, And Much More…

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! You’re looking for science podcasts on iTunes, science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science…

MAKE SURE TO ORDER YOUR 2022 TWIS BLAIR’S ANIMAL CORNER CALENDAR! CLICK THE FROG!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Today the Supreme Court of the United States of America

heard the arguments for a Mississippi state abortion case.

The case in question,

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, No. 19-1392,

targets Roe v. Wade.

Comments from the conservative justices suggest

that we may see this major pillar for advancements

in women’s health and educational & professional attainment in the US

over the past near to 50 years

pulled out from beneath us next June.

If Roe is overturned:

17 states will immediately enact bans on most abortions,

11 will enact laws that ban abortions at or after 6-weeks

(most people find out they are pregnant around this time),

Missouri will ban abortion at 8-weeks

(three-quarters of abortions occur by 9-weeks)

Arkansas will ban at 12

Mississippi will get its wish to ban at 15, and so will Louisiana,

Utah bans at 18-weeks,

and so on…

(did you know that 99% of abortions happen by 21-weeks – the supposed viability line)

Those states that protect abortion or have no laws making it illegal will

very likely experience a surge in the number of women who travel on average 280 miles to abort safely & legally.

But, those are only the women who can afford it.

The rest,

some 100,000 women a year,

will either carry unwanted children to term – perhaps to give them up for adoption,

or they will resort to illegal and unsafe abortion methods.

Scientific studies have shown that

“the consequences of not getting a wanted abortion are worse than those experienced by women who get one…”

14 times as many women die in childbirth as from receiving legal abortions.

in fact, 4 times as many women die from getting colonoscopies as die from having legal abortions.

Protecting women is protecting children.

And, we support protecting Roe v. Wade

here on

This Week in Science.

Coming up next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

Reproducing Bio-Bots

Xenobots – biological robots made from embryonic frog stem cells – reproduced all on their own… kinematically.

Spicy breast milk

Need I say more?

Sperm Plastic

It doesn’t need to be sperm, just a lot of sustainable produced DNA.

Solar Water

How much water in our solar system (and on Earth) came from the sun?

Biorepair Gel

A flexible gel might be the answer to repairing dynamic tissues like the vocal cords or heart muscle.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE.

Want a COVID Update?

Omicron

Have patience. Practice safe gathering. Get vaccinated if you can.

Euro Pfizer For Kids

Coming soon!

Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!

OH, AND, HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Hippo poop creates a river-wide microbiome

We know poop brings nutrients to the Nile, but now it also looks like it brings all the bacteria to do a body good.

Why did the monkey go fishing?

He was cold and hungry, of course!

Support us on Patreon!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Internet Of Brains

Researchers have developed a platform for wireless behavioral neuroscience studies. Start an experiment at the flick of a switch!

Brain PING

Brain surgery that doesn’t require a scalpel.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we were talking about alpha-fold protein folding, crab leg insect wings, solar metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), epigenetic resets, and so much more. Listen to the show!

This time of year 10 years ago… the TWIS time machine brings us back to this episode in which we discussed controversial gain-of-function flu research, climate change developments, public acceptance of climate change, space worms, sex with neanderthals, and so much more. Give it a listen to see just how for we have come.

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!