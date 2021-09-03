01 September, 2021 – Episode 840 – What’s Up With Science NOW?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Disappearing Debris, Just Good News, Pay What?, Step On It, Old Chinese Beer, Muscular Microbes, INTERVIEW W/ Dr. Alok Patel RE: COVID & NOVA NOW, Octopus Ladies, Cockatoo Tools, CRIBS For Coral, Microbial Rain, Genetic Friends, Personality Faces, And Much More…

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

Let’s start with the science news

Disappearing Debris

Where does debris from cosmic collisions within the solar system go if not to eternally orbit within the Asteroid Belt or Oort Cloud? Perhaps it is vaporized and escapes or is eaten by the Sun.

Just good news

Global Warming Edition

Pay What?

It turns out paying better makes better experiences for all!

Step On It

Wood is being engineered to produce electricity, so that your floor might someday light up your house.

9000 year old beer discovered in China

Beer has been a thing for a long time…

Muscular Microbes

Would you wear a shirt made from microbe muscles?

And, now for our Interview!

INTERVIEW W/ Alok Patel

Dr. Patel is a TV producer, host, and physician. He is a correspondent for the Bay Area ABC News, host of the NOVA science podcast NOVA NOW, and Parentalogic on PBS.

What is in Blair’s Animal Corner?

Octopus ladies have had enough

I said go away, Gerald!

Cockatoos know their tools

How smart do you need to be to use three different tools in sequence to access sweet fruit? Cockatoo smart!

What did Justin bring for us?

It’s raining microbes

And, it helps plants grow.

CRIBS for coral

Coral aquaculture could help the oceans.

Let’s finish TWIS strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Genetic Friends

Do genes determine our friendships?

Personality Faces

Do our personalities determine our faces?

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Want to see what we were talking about at this time last year? Check out this episode of TWIS from 2020. Black holes were merging, bacteria were merging, and Elon Musk was pitching his Neuralink.

You might also enjoy this episode from 2011! We discussed vampire mice, skink sex, and chatty bots. Enjoy the blast from the past!

